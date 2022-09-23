What We've Been Crushing On This September

Kate Sylvester x Mi Piaci Ali sandals in Camel. Photo / Supplied

Here's a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling.

Kate Sylvester x Mi Piaci Ali sandals

I am obsessed with shoes and love anything with a bit of texture or quirk. When I spied these Kate Sylvester x Mi Piaci Ali sandals when they launched a few weeks ago, they instantly had my heart. While I haven't seen them in real life, I can tell they tick all my boxes — super-soft leather, easy-to-wear heel height and that Kelly green hue is just per fection. $360, from Mipiaci.co.nz — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Long Distance Books

The best thing about this secondhand bookseller is its curation, with funny, smart and often nostalgic reads sourced from shops around New Zealand. I've come across many books I didn't know I needed from this Instagram account: an interiors tome on wild 1980s style by author Rosalind Burdett; another on the buildings of New Zealanders by architect and former Wellington mayor Michael Fowler; and — my personal favourite — a pocket-sized edition of Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul, the "classic self-help book for angsty teens". @Long_distancebooks — Jessica Beresford, writer

Yohozo vintage

Self-described as a wonderland of rare vintage pieces, Aotearoa-based secondhand reseller Yohozo is a veritable trove of delicious finds, from brighter-than-bright suits to silk button-ups, suede mules, berets, vases, Marni skirts and a 1970s pink lace coat with frilled trims and a velvet ribbon waist tie. The curation, in all its kitsch, is a consistent delight. I found myself a navy wool sweater, complete with a sharp collar and slightly ballooned sleeves, that I wear what feels like endlessly. Yohozoland.com — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Anihana manuka honey and almond shampoo bar

Products from the plastic-free New Zealand brand Anihana have become my latest love, and are now a staple in my family's self-care routines. The shampoo and conditioner bars have been a big hit with my nana, who is now in her mid-80s. I picked her up a manuka honey and almond shampoo bar as she was starting to struggle using heavy shampoo bottles with fiddly lids. Anihana shampoo bars not only smell divine but they have also served a meaningful purpose for someone I care about. $13, from Anihanalife.com — Eva Wilson, intern

Jensen stereo cassette player

I've been on a bit of a mission to divest somewhat from the digital, data-tracked nature of the modern world, and the humble cassette player has been on my mind. I thought it was just a pipe dream, but was delighted to see Pitt St record store Flying Out announce they were now stocking a new version of this absolutely classic piece of tech, something I've been crushing on for months. Remember that clu-click sound? Gorgeous. Play all those old tapes, some new ones — Marlon Williams has released his new album My Boy on cassette — and go really wild with the AM/FM radio function. $50, from Flyingout.co.nz — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Duo eatery

Not a day goes by that I don’t fantasise about having dinner at Duo. The stylish cafe-bistro has been a popular addition to the Birkenhead Point village, packing out each weekend for breakfast, brunch and lunch since hospo couple Sarah and Jordan Macdonald (Culprit, Little Culprit, Lowbrow, Nook, Double Double) opened it earlier this year. For the past few weeks, Duo has extended its hours — and menu — into the evenings. I’m crushing on the sound of the raw market fish with dashi creme fraiche, fennel, citrus and yuzu kosho, the ideal spring starter. Duo is open Wednesday-Sunday, with dinners available Wednesday-Friday. Duoeatery.co.nz — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Artist Alex Scott

I'm crushing on the work of local artist Alex Scott and recently purchased her Happy Takeaways, Westmere print for my office. From her collection Selective Memory, her illustrations are quiet, comforting moments mixed with nostalgia, points of views that make me smile. Working with both print illustration and oil paintings, my other favourite from this series is Fish and Chips on the Living Room Floor. Her cartoon series for The Listener is also worth checking out for its sharp wit and commentary on the world we live in. Alexscott.studio — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Flowergardin beaded necklace

The beaded trend has been with us for some time now, but something feels different about these beautifully unique necklaces. Made locally in Grey Lynn, no two are the same. I love the mix of metals with the stunning bead selection, a spring crush has begun. $85, available in-store at Crushes and on Instagram at @Flowergardin.shop — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant