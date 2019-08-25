Where To Shop Vintage Clothing For A Stylish & Sustainable Front Row Outfit

Sustainability is a key theme at NZ Fashion Week 2019, with this year's event aiming to shine a spotlight on ethical design and encourage conversations around the industry's manufacturing practices.

READ: The Latest Way To Buy Conscious Clothing In New Zealand

In a Fashion Week first, Waiheke-based Greatest Friend will show a collection of vintage as part of the Sustainability Show at New Zealand Fashion Weekend. To celebrate, we've rounded up the best places to shop vintage so you can add sustainable (and stylish) secondhand pieces to your wardrobe.

• Greatest Friend in the Auckland Town Hall on Saturday, August 31, 12.40pm. Tickets available at Iticket.co.nz

TATTY’S: A fixture on Ponsonby Rd and High St, this upmarket secondhand clothing store has tidy racks full of treasures with lots of designer pieces to be picked up for a great price. Tattys.co.nz

WIXII: High-quality vintage pieces can be found in-store at Wixii, alongside an ethically-made range of silk, linen and wool pieces. Wixii.co.nz

SUPER MIZU STORE: An online specialist in vintage and recycled garments from Tokyo, including pre-loved pieces from Comme des Garçons, Issey Miyake and Balenciaga. Supermizustore.com

Super Mizu Store specialises in pre-loved pieces from Tokyo. Photo / Imogen Wilson

CRUSHES: This Karangahape Rd cutie has a good rack of vintage and recycled treasures to rifle through. Crushes.co.nz

GREATEST FRIEND: An incomparable selection of innovative, ethical, and mostly American designer vintage pieces, found in a contemporary space in Oneroa Village on Waiheke. Shopgreatestfriend.com

PARLOUR STORE: For men’s vintage streetwear offerings, pay a visit to Parlour Store for its selection of T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, footwear, and more. Parlourstore.com

RETRO ADDICTION: Visit this colourful two-storey Mt Albert store for a great selection of retro fashion at an affordable price. Retroaddiction.co.nz

VIXEN: Owner Allison Rothville sources much of her stock from the United States, so you’ll find a lot of Americana here, along with 80s dresses, vintage Ts and sequined jackets. Facebook.com/Vixen-Vintage-Boutique

JETSETBOHEMIAN: Oozing with vintage and recycled designer pieces, plus there’s always an eclectic selection of metal and stone jewellery and cute embroidered clutches. Jetsetbohemian.co.nz