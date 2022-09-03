These Quick-To-Make Almond & Fruit Pastries Taste Like A Labour Of Love

If using tinned fruit, as I have here, drain them very well and pat dry with a paper towel. Get creative and mix it up with seasonal fruit, as well as mixing up the shapes of your pastry. These are fun for children to get involved with making.

ALMOND AND FRUIT PASTRIES RECIPE

Makes 12

500g sweet puff pastry, thawed

12-16 pieces tinned or fresh fruit (I used plums and apricots)

Almond Paste

1 cup ground almonds

½ cup caster sugar

Drop of almond essence

2 Tbsp melted butter

Glaze

1 egg yolk mixed with 1 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp melted apricot jam

1. Preheat an oven to 200C. Line two baking trays with paper.

2. To make the paste, mix the almonds, sugar, essence and melted butter in a bowl.

3. Cut 5cm x 10cm circles, 10cm x 6cm rectangles and 8cm x 8cm squares of the pastry and place on the baking trays. Place a spoon of almond paste in the centre, leaving a 1cm border. Top with either 1 or 2 pieces of fruit depending on the size. Leave the circles as is, and bring a couple of corners together on the squares.

4. Brush the outside with egg wash. Bake for 25 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove and brush with the warmed melted jam. Cool before eating.

Share this:

Print this page