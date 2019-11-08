This chilli jam is not only delicious served with these crispy wontons, but great to have in the fridge ready for an antipasto platter or to serve with a freshly baked frittata. The wonton wrappers are a versatile platform to top with any array of deliciousness.

SMOKED FISH & CHILLI JAM ON CRISPY WONTONS RECIPE

Makes 12

Chilli & Pepper Jam

8 long red chillies

2 cloves garlic

1 small red onion, chopped

1 roasted red pepper

1 Tbsp grated ginger

Zest of 1 lime

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup white vinegar



Crispy Wontons

12 wonton wrappers, cut into 4cm rounds

200g smoked fish

½ cup chopped red roasted pepper

1 spring onion, chopped finely

1. Cut the chillies lengthways and remove the seeds from 6. Chop them all roughly and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, onion, roasted pepper, ginger and zest, blitzing until finely chopped. Place into a small pot. Add the sugar and vinegar cooking over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Continue cooking for 20-25 minutes until thickened and jam-like. Spoon into a jar and store in the fridge until ready to use.

2. Heat 1cm flavourless oil in a frying pan. Cook 2 or 3 wonton wrappers at a time for 30 seconds then turn for another 30 seconds until crispy. Remove and cool.

3. In a small bowl flake the fish. Add the red pepper and spring onion, tossing gently. On to a platter place the wonton wrappers. Top with smoked fish and a bit of chilli jam.

