This chilli jam is also delicious served with an antipasto platter. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Smoked Fish & Chilli Jam On Crispy Wontons

Treat your guests to these flavourful bite-size creations

By Angela Casley
Saturday Nov. 9, 2019

This chilli jam is not only delicious served with these crispy wontons, but great to have in the fridge ready for an antipasto platter or to serve with a freshly baked frittata. The wonton wrappers are a versatile platform to top with any array of deliciousness.

SMOKED FISH &  CHILLI JAM ON CRISPY WONTONS RECIPE
Makes 12

Chilli & Pepper Jam
8 long red chillies
2 cloves garlic
1 small red onion, chopped
1 roasted red pepper
1 Tbsp grated ginger
Zest of 1 lime
1 cup caster sugar
½ cup white vinegar

Crispy Wontons
12 wonton wrappers, cut into 4cm rounds
200g smoked fish
½ cup chopped red roasted pepper
1 spring onion, chopped finely

1. Cut the chillies lengthways and remove the seeds from 6. Chop them all roughly and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, onion, roasted pepper, ginger and zest, blitzing until finely chopped. Place into a small pot. Add the sugar and vinegar cooking over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Continue cooking for 20-25 minutes until thickened and jam-like. Spoon into a jar and store in the fridge until ready to use.

2. Heat 1cm flavourless oil in a frying pan. Cook 2 or 3 wonton wrappers at a time for 30 seconds then turn for another 30 seconds until crispy. Remove and cool.

3. In a small bowl flake the fish. Add the red pepper and spring onion, tossing gently. On to a platter place the wonton wrappers. Top with smoked fish and a bit of chilli jam. 

