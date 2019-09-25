Try adding chocolate chips to these muffins for a decadent variation. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Honey-Sweetened Apple & Black Cherry Muffins

These little muffins are a joy to make, with the added bonus of being fairly healthy (as far as muffins go)

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Sept. 26, 2019

Simple to make, these joyful little apple and black cherry muffins require only one mixing bowl and five minutes or so up your sleeve. Plus, they’re considerably healthy as far as muffins go, using honey to sweeten and spelt as a light and nutty flour. As an afterthought, I considered that chocolate chips could make a fantastic, gooey addition. I’ll try that next time I make them!

APPLE & BLACK CHERRY MUFFINS RECIPE
Makes 12

Ingredients
1/3 cup olive oil
2/3 cup pureed apple
2 free range eggs
1/3 cup runny honey
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
2 cups spelt flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 cup preserved black cherries, pitted

1. Preheat the oven to 170C, and grease a 12-hole muffin tin.

2. Combine the olive oil, pureed apple, eggs, runny honey, and apple cider vinegar in a bowl, and whisk until well combined. Sift in the flour and baking soda, and fold until just combined, being careful not to over-mix.

3. Fill each muffin tin until ¾ full, and then top with 3 or so cherries.

4. Pop in the oven, and bake for about 18-20 minutes, or until lightly golden and cooked through the centre.

5. Allow to cool in the tins for about ten minutes, before gingerly removing, and allowing to cool on a wire rack.

