This Heavenly Apple & Olive Oil Bundt Cake Is A Treat Worth Trying

A Bundt cake is sure to impress, and I love that they are so easy to portion. If you don’t have a tin, you will find them at specialty stores or order one online.

APPLE AND OLIVE OIL BUNDT CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

3 cups plain flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp lemon zest

3 eggs

1 cup olive oil

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup yoghurt

2 cups diced peeled apple

Icing drizzle

15g butter, melted

1 cup icing sugar

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Extra lemon zest, to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 6-cup Bundt tin.

2. In a large bowl combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and zest.

3. In another bowl whisk the eggs with a fork, adding the oil, sugar, vanilla and yoghurt. Stir through the apples. Pour into the dry ingredients, combining well.

4. Pour into the cake tin and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer comes out just clean. Cool in the tin before removing.

5. For the icing, combine the butter, icing sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle over the cake and sprinkle with a few extra bits of lemon zest.

