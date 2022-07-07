Serve this cake with thick yoghurt or lightly whipped cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

This Heavenly Apple & Olive Oil Bundt Cake Is A Treat Worth Trying

So moist, so simple — we won't tell anyone if you have a breakfast slice

By Angela Casley
Friday July 8, 2022

A Bundt cake is sure to impress, and I love that they are so easy to portion. If you don’t have a tin, you will find them at specialty stores or order one online.

APPLE AND OLIVE OIL BUNDT CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8

3 cups plain flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp lemon zest
3 eggs
1 cup olive oil
1 cup brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla
½ cup yoghurt
2 cups diced peeled apple
Icing drizzle
15g butter, melted
1 cup icing sugar
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Extra lemon zest, to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 6-cup Bundt tin.

2. In a large bowl combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and zest.

3. In another bowl whisk the eggs with a fork, adding the oil, sugar, vanilla and yoghurt. Stir through the apples. Pour into the dry ingredients, combining well.

4. Pour into the cake tin and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer comes out just clean. Cool in the tin before removing.

5. For the icing, combine the butter, icing sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle over the cake and sprinkle with a few extra bits of lemon zest.

