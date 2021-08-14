Apple & Pear Filo Parcels

These make a delicious, warming winter dessert. The oats add a little texture and binding to the mixture. Wrap any leftover filo pastry well and use on another occasion, or freeze.

APPLE AND PEAR FILO PARCELS RECIPE

Makes 4

Filling

1 Tbsp butter

4 apples, peeled and chopped

2 pears, peeled and sliced

¼ cup caster sugar

½ tsp mixed spice

2 Tbsp lemon juice plus 2 Tbsp water

2 tsp cornflour mixed with 1 Tbsp water

½ cup oats

1 Tbsp sesame or poppy seeds, optional

Parcels

8 sheets filo pastry

2 Tbsp melted butter

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. Place the butter in a pot. Add the apples, pears, sugar, spice, lemon juice and water, slowly bringing to a simmer. Cook, stirring, for a few minutes until the fruit starts to soften. Add the cornflour and cook for a further 2 minutes to thicken any juices. Remove and cool completely. Then fold in the oats.

3. To make the parcels, place 1 sheet of pastry on the bench. Brush with butter and top with another sheet. Place a quarter of the mixture at one end and fold into a parcel. Continue with the remainder. Place the parcels on a flat baking tray, brush with a little extra butter and sprinkle with seeds if using.

4. Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with whipped cream or icecream.

