These apple parcels are the ne plus ultra of wintertime desserts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Apple & Pear Filo Parcels

The quintessential winter dessert — apples and pears, spiced and baked and served with whipped cream

By Angela Casley
Sunday Aug. 15, 2021

These make a delicious, warming winter dessert. The oats add a little texture and binding to the mixture. Wrap any leftover filo pastry well and use on another occasion, or freeze.

APPLE AND PEAR FILO PARCELS RECIPE
Makes 4

Filling
1 Tbsp butter
4 apples, peeled and chopped
2 pears, peeled and sliced
¼ cup caster sugar
½ tsp mixed spice
2 Tbsp lemon juice plus 2 Tbsp water
2 tsp cornflour mixed with 1 Tbsp water
½ cup oats
1 Tbsp sesame or poppy seeds, optional

Parcels
8 sheets filo pastry
2 Tbsp melted butter

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. Place the butter in a pot. Add the apples, pears, sugar, spice, lemon juice and water, slowly bringing to a simmer. Cook, stirring, for a few minutes until the fruit starts to soften. Add the cornflour and cook for a further 2 minutes to thicken any juices. Remove and cool completely. Then fold in the oats.

3. To make the parcels, place 1 sheet of pastry on the bench. Brush with butter and top with another sheet. Place a quarter of the mixture at one end and fold into a parcel. Continue with the remainder. Place the parcels on a flat baking tray, brush with a little extra butter and sprinkle with seeds if using.

4. Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with whipped cream or icecream.

