Apricot Marinated Chicken Legs Recipe

Sweet and tender, this recipe for chicken legs is always a hit

By Angela Casley

Apricot marinated chicken legs. Picture / Babiche Martens

These chicken legs are always a hit and are a great way to use a tin of apricots with just a couple of other cupboard staples. Sweet and tender, the juicy chicken falls from the bone. While the legs cook, get some brown rice and a green vegetable on the go as sides.

APRICOT MARINATED CHICKEN LEGS

Serves 4

420g tin apricots

3 Tbsp soy sauce

¼ cup honey

2 Tbsp melted butter

½ tsp five spice

½ tsp salt

4 chicken legs

1. Into a blender, place the apricots, soy sauce, honey, butter, five spice and salt, whizzing until well combined but not completely smooth.

2. Put the chicken into a large flat container and pour over the marinade. Allow to sit for at least 1 hour or, even better, overnight.

3. Preheat the oven to 180C. Place the chicken in an ovenproof baking dish and cook for 20 minutes then turn over the chicken and cook for a further 30 minutes or until cooked through and golden.

4. Serve with brown rice and a green vegetable.

