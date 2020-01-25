Wholesome Apricot Oat Slice

Apricots are currently at their best; they’re sweet and juicy, which means there is no need to add any additional sugar. Try this recipe with other seasonal fruit all year round. Fresh fig and apple is also a favourite of mine.

APRICOT OAT SLICE RECIPE

Makes 16 slices

8 fresh apricots, stones removed

1½ cup dried dates

½ cup coconut oil

1 cup shredded coconut

3 cups fine oats

½ cup ground almonds

1 cup gluten-free flour

½ tsp cinnamon

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.

2. Chop the apricots into quarters and place into a medium-sized pot with 2 tablespoons of water. Slowly heat and cook covered for 10 minutes until softened and mushy. Stir to prevent them from sticking. Cool.

3. Soak the dates in 1 cup of boiling water. Allow to cool, drain, reserving ½ cup water.

4. Into a processor, place the dates and water, blitzing until smooth.

5. In a large bowl combine the dates, oil, coconut, oats, almonds, flour and cinnamon, mixing until dough-like. Add a little extra water if needed.

6. Spread half the mixture into the base of your tin, cover with the apricots then top with the remaining dough. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until set and golden. When cold cut into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

