Enjoy this slice filled with your choice of stewed seasonal fruit. Photo / Babiche Martens

Wholesome Apricot Oat Slice

This slice happens to be dairy and refined sugar-free, making it the perfect not-so-naughty treat

By Angela Casley
Sunday Jan. 26, 2020

Apricots are currently at their best; they’re sweet and juicy, which means there is no need to add any additional sugar. Try this recipe with other seasonal fruit all year round. Fresh fig and apple is also a favourite of mine.

APRICOT OAT SLICE RECIPE
Makes 16 slices

8 fresh apricots, stones removed
1½ cup dried dates
½ cup coconut oil
1 cup shredded coconut
3 cups fine oats
½ cup ground almonds
1 cup gluten-free flour
½ tsp cinnamon

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.

2. Chop the apricots into quarters and place into a medium-sized pot with 2 tablespoons of water. Slowly heat and cook covered for 10 minutes until softened and mushy. Stir to prevent them from sticking. Cool.

3. Soak the dates in 1 cup of boiling water. Allow to cool, drain, reserving ½ cup water.

4. Into a processor, place the dates and water, blitzing until smooth.

5. In a large bowl combine the dates, oil, coconut, oats, almonds, flour and cinnamon, mixing until dough-like. Add a little extra water if needed.

6. Spread half the mixture into the base of your tin, cover with the apricots then top with the remaining dough. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until set and golden. When cold cut into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

No-Bake Muesli Bars With Almond Butter, Apricot & Coconut

Try your hand at making your own muesli bars thanks to this easy recipe from Eleanor Ozich

Apricot Sundae With Homemade Custard & Praline

Go to town creating this summery sundae with all sorts of decadent goodies

Valencia Orange, Apricot & Almond Cake

It's a piece of cake creating this wholesome bake from Eleanor Ozich

Apricot and Chocolate Bumper Bars Recipe

Eleanor Ozich transports us back to our childhood with this wholesome and vegan version of a kiwi favourite, chocolate bumper bars

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Wholesome Apricot Oat Slice

Cauliflower, Courgette & Chickpea Bake

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Raw Brownies With Salted Caramel Nut Butter

Old-Fashioned Tomato & Onion 'Pie'

Green Tomato Tabbouleh

Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

Summer Tomato Salad With Courgette, Mozzarella & Basil

Make The Most Of Berry Season With These Sweet Recipes

Sparkling Kefir Infused With Mandarin, Mint & Turmeric
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter