Asian-Style Pork Meatballs With Hoisin Vegetables & Rice

Mix, roll, cook and serve these pork balls with hot steaming rice. These are created in no time at all. Cooking them in the oven means you can get on with preparing the vegetables and rice so they’re ready at the same time.

ASIAN-STYLE PORK MEATBALLS RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g pork mince

1 spring onion, chopped finely

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp oyster sauce

¼ cup chopped coriander

1 cup chicken stock

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce

1 cup shredded Brussels sprouts

2 heads bok choy

Hot rice to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Into a large bowl combine the mince, spring onion, ginger, lemon zest, soy sauce, oyster sauce and coriander. Roll the mixture into walnut-sized balls and place on the baking tray, then put into the hot oven for 20 minutes.

3. For the vegetables, combine the chicken stock and hoisin sauce in a pot and heat to a simmer. Add the vegetables, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until just cooked through.

4. Serve the balls on hot rice with vegetables on the side. Spoon over the liquid from the vegetable pot.

