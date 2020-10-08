Cashew cream and fresh vegetables make a great combination. Photo / Babiche Martens

Smoked Salmon Salad With Asparagus & Cashew Cream Recipe

This fresh combination is perfect for the season

By Angela Casley
Friday Oct. 9, 2020

This versatile cashew cream is great for dipping fresh vegetables and dolloping on salads. The longer you soak the cashews, the creamier the dressing.

ASPARAGUS AND CASHEW CREAM
Serves 4

1 cup raw cashew nuts
¼ cup water, plus extra for soaking
Pinch salt
2 tsp yeast flakes (optional)


SALAD
1 cos lettuce, shredded
2 bunches asparagus, cooked
1 avocado, diced
200g smoked salmon, in chunks
1 tsp lemon zest
¼ cup dill sprigs
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1. Place the cashew nuts in a bowl and soak overnight, or for at least 6 hours. Drain, discarding the water.

2. Place the cashews, ¼ cup water, salt, yeast flakes and lemon juice in a blender and whizz until smooth.

3. To assemble the salad, place the lettuce, asparagus, avocado, salmon, zest and dill on a platter. Season well.

4. Serve the cashew cream separately or dollop on the top.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Cauliflower, Asparagus & Blue Cheese Salad With Caramel Walnuts

Asparagus fans will have plenty to celebrate with this delicious salad

Raw Boysenberry Cheesecake Slice With Granola Crust

This ultra lush dessert is healthier than its contemporaries, but you wouldn't know it

Prosciutto and Asparagus Cheese Rolls Recipe

A delightful twist to the classic asparagus roll, bake these until golden, crispy and the cheese is oozy

Peanut Butter and Almond Butter Recipe

You never knew nut butter could be this easy

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Smoked Salmon Salad With Asparagus & Cashew Cream Recipe

Light & Delicate Creme Caramel Recipe

Fresh Asparagus Salad with Pumpkin and Eggplant

Potato, Fennel & Havarti Tart Recipe

Aromatic & Nourishing Beef Bone Broth Recipe

Crispy Prosciutto Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

Comforting Mulligatawny Soup Recipe

Kirsten's Millionaire Shortbread Recipe

Aromatic Beef Daube Recipe

Our Favourite Hearty Breakfast Recipes

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter