An Asparagus Caesar Salad That's A Textural Masterpiece

Crispy bacon, croutons, poached eggs, and a mustardy dressing to tie it all together

By Angela Casley
Sunday Oct. 30, 2022

If your bacon has a generous amount of fat, there is no need to add oil to the pan. Make the dressing ahead of time. I double it as it's delicious drizzled on any salad or warm boil new potatoes.

ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

Dressing
1 egg yolk
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 anchovy, roughly chopped
1 Tbsp white vinegar
½ cup flavourless oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice

Salad
2 tsp oil
2 sliced bacon, chopped small
1 bunch asparagus
2 baby cos lettuce, cut into wedges
4 eggs, poached
1 cup homemade croutons
Italian parsley, to garnish

1. Firstly make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk or use a stick blender to mix the yolk, mustard, anchovy and vinegar until well combined. Drizzle in the oil
a little at a time until it becomes thick and luscious. Add the lemon juice. For a slightly runny version add a tablespoon of hot water.

2. For the salad, heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 10 minutes until crispy. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

3. Give the pan a rinse, then add enough water to blanch the asparagus. Bring it to a simmer, add the asparagus, cooking for 4 minutes. Remove and refresh under cold water to cool. Cut into 3cm lengths.

4. Now start putting your salad together. Place the cos into a large bowl, add the bacon, asparagus, eggs, crouton and parsley. Season with salt and pepper then drizzle with dressing.

