An Asparagus Caesar Salad That's A Textural Masterpiece
Crispy bacon, croutons, poached eggs, and a mustardy dressing to tie it all together
If your bacon has a generous amount of fat, there is no need to add oil to the pan. Make the dressing ahead of time. I double it as it's delicious drizzled on any salad or warm boil new potatoes.
ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
Dressing
1 egg yolk
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 anchovy, roughly chopped
1 Tbsp white vinegar
½ cup flavourless oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
Salad
2 tsp oil
2 sliced bacon, chopped small
1 bunch asparagus
2 baby cos lettuce, cut into wedges
4 eggs, poached
1 cup homemade croutons
Italian parsley, to garnish
1. Firstly make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk or use a stick blender to mix the yolk, mustard, anchovy and vinegar until well combined. Drizzle in the oil
a little at a time until it becomes thick and luscious. Add the lemon juice. For a slightly runny version add a tablespoon of hot water.
2. For the salad, heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 10 minutes until crispy. Remove and drain on a paper towel.
3. Give the pan a rinse, then add enough water to blanch the asparagus. Bring it to a simmer, add the asparagus, cooking for 4 minutes. Remove and refresh under cold water to cool. Cut into 3cm lengths.
4. Now start putting your salad together. Place the cos into a large bowl, add the bacon, asparagus, eggs, crouton and parsley. Season with salt and pepper then drizzle with dressing.Share this:
More Food & Drink
RESTAURANT REVIEWS
- Make A Booking For Milenta Immediately
- At Palmer Bar, You'll Find Beef Tartare With Onion Rings
- Inca Ponsonby Is One Of The Most Exciting New Places To Eat In Auckland
- Make Delightful Discoveries At Williams Eatery
- Daisy Chang Serves Good Food Made By Good People
- Sid At The French Cafe Serves Sculpture With A Twist
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Simple Ingredients Shine In This Mushroom & Courgette Salad
- Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better
- Have This Salmon, Couscous & Broccoli Rice Bowl On Repeat
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning