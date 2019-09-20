Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing
The bright dish is the perfect excuse to celebrate the best spring has to offer - fresh asparagus, creamy avocado and lots of zingy citrus
You can’t beat fresh spring asparagus, so I have added plenty to this delicious salad. Go easy on the seasoning, people can always add it to taste once served. Tip: don’t waste the woody ends of the asparagus, use them in soups or a stir fry.
ASPARAGUS, SALMON & GRAPEFRUIT SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 bunches asparagus
200g sliced smoked salmon
4 radishes, sliced thinly
1 grapefruit, segmented
1 avocado, diced
¼ cup toasted almonds
1 cup mixed herbs, eg dill, parsley, basil, tarragon
Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing
1 Tbsp grapefruit juice
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp lime juice
1 tsp lime zest
1 Tbsp runny honey
1. Snap the woody ends from the asparagus. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook the asparagus for 4 minutes. Remove and cool immediately in icy water. Cut into 4cm-5cm pieces.
2. On a large platter, combine the asparagus, salmon, radish, grapefruit, avocado. Sprinkle with nuts and herbs. Season with a little salt and pepper.
3. For the dressing, shake together the juices, zest and honey in a jar. Pour over the salad.