Celebrate Summer With Auckland's Most Delicious Dining News

BOOK IN

Fish Restaurant's sashimi masterclass

Sharpen your knife skills for summer at Fish restaurant’s sashimi masterclass. In 45 minutes chef Wallace Mua will demonstrate a twist on a traditional fish oka — a nod to his Samoan roots — and teach guests the art of filleting, how to add fresh flavour and plating. It’s hands-on, so come ready to roll up your sleeves. Bonus, all that hard work is rewarded with dinner. Available for groups of 2-10 Thursday and Friday from 6.30pm at $119 per person. Smaller bookings may be grouped together. Dinner includes a sashimi entree, main and dessert from Fish restaurant’s set menu. Book by contacting Fish Restaurant: (09) 978 2036, email@fishrestaurant.co.nz

Bombay Sapphire Gin Gardens

Paint the town at Bombay Sapphire’s Gin Gardens at The Glass Goose in the CBD and Bedford Soda & Liquor in Ponsonby Central. Create your own G&T with flavoured tonics, garnishes, and edible blue gin-infused paint (used to colour the glass and infuse flavour). Friday November 8 - Friday December 20

Double Dutch Fries and Wise Boys Burgers have teamed up for a pop-up at the Double Dutch Fries. Photo / Supplied

Double Dutch Fries X Wise Boys Burgers

It’s tasty news in Takapuna for takeaways this summer — and even better for vegans or those who prefer a plant-based option. Double Dutch Fries and Wise Boys Burgers have teamed up for a pop-up at the Double Dutch Fries Store in Takapuna for the summer months. Aswell as Double Dutch’s menu of hand cut fries, tuck into Wise Boys plant-based burgers, their vegan fish and chips, and BBQ jackfruit loaded fries. There’s craft beer and wine on the drinks menu if you’re eating in, or takeaway to the beach a few minutes away. 40 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna

Williamsburg Market

Williams Eatery is throwing a fun market with fresh wears from Parlour Store, Checks Downtown and Platform Store. Records will be spinning along with food and drink specials. Saturday December 7, 10am-4pm. 85 Daldy St, Auckland CBD

Right on time for drinks season is Royal G's pop-up throughout December at new bar Saturdays. Photo / Supplied

Royal G pop-up at Saturdays

Right on time for drinks season is Royal G's pop-up throughout December at new bar Saturdays — a recent re-jig of the former Orleans and Racket bar site. Royal G, the modern-Indian eatery (based in Mission Bay) will dish up punchy Indian fare with an American twist for Saturdays, as well as catering to neighbouring bars Caretaker and the AV Club, 4pm until late Tuesday to Saturday. The menu includes samosas, roti rolls, and signature beef curry ‘chit chaat in a bag’, and new additions such as butter chicken ‘Delhi Dog’ and fried chicken wings with roti and pickles. Royal G will also serve takeaway lunch (from the Saturdays dispense window) 12pm-2pm Tuesday to Saturday, to eat in the lane or takeaway. 48-56 Customs St East

Il Buco pizza pop-up

Il Buco pizza and $6 lager from a pop-up at Fitzroy Lounge Bar. Wednesday to Sunday, lunchtime until late. 61 MacKelvie St, Ponsonby

NEW MENUS

Cafe Hanoi's Summer Menu

Cafe Hanoi has spruced up a new for summer with new dishes including juicy looking tiger prawns, as well as duck rice paper rolls, a range of vegetarian dishes to please, and three new desserts including a raspberry curd with soft meringue, cardamom tulle and meringue ice cream. Excelsior Building Cnr Galway & Commerce St, Britomart

Euro's Summer Menu

Euro has a bright and zingy new summer menu with the likes of yellowtail kingfish Crudo, Glory Bay salmon, Iberico pork chop and stand out rhubarb pavlova. Princes Wharf, Auckland CBD

NEW OPENINGS

Little Culprit

The team behind Culprit has opened a stylish new bar right across the street. Sophisticated cocktails, excellent bar snacks, and an interior oozing with luxury. Cnr Wyndham & Queen St Auckland City (opposite Culprit)

Arazo

You’ll have to commute to Manly Village in Whangaparāoa for new Greek restaurant Azaro — a Greek slang-term meaning "to chill out". The airy eatery comes from J. Holland, the former owner of The Lunch Room in Auckland's CBD and serves Mediterranean-inspired fare, designed to share. Try the confit pulled-pork cooked with tomato salsa and flatbread. 3/54 Rawhiti Rd Manly, Whangaparāoa

Barbarino's Spaghetteria

A cheap and cheerful Italian joint in Avondale, from the owners of Winona Forever (also Just Like Martha, Major Tom), where you choose-your-own pasta (pappardelle, spaghetti, rigatoni, orecchiette) and sauces. Loads of fun. 1790A Great North Rd, Avondale

Wynard Pavillion

With a stunning waterfront location Wynyard Pavilion, on Wynyard Quarter’s North Wharf (formerly Jack Tar) will be a go-to spot over summer. The opening, from the former owners of Pocket Bar, delivers great food and drink to match. There's also live music sessions every Wednesday, $1 oyster happy hour on Fridays, and a Saturday morning produce market. 17 Jellicoe St, North Wharf, Wynyard Quarter

Elmos

Ignore the puns on the menu at Elmos — tikka chance on me, I wanna Nduja — there’s lots to love at this lively Ponsonby pizza bar. In what used to be Mr Toms, the sister duo also behind Hoppers Garden Bar dish up classic Italian with a twist. The bases taste straight from Naples but the "Worldly Pizzas" have toppings of pineapple or slow-cooked brisket with peanuts ... Nonna would shriek. Try the Quattro formaggi pizza with the genius addition of spiced honey and crispy sage leaves. 151 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby