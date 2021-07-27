Everywhere We'll Be Eating This Auckland Restaurant Month

East

“East, on the ground floor at the Sudima Hotel, is the Viva team's go-to for lunches these days. The Asian vegetarian menu is modern, fresh and oh-so-delicious. You can bet we'll be making the most of the $40 for a two-course lunch or dinner of cheung fun rice noodle rolls and mei goreng hokkien noodles with spicy tofu and pea feathers, along with matching wines. Yum.” — Amanda Linnell, editor

The cheung fun rice noodle rolls and mei goreng hokkien noodles. Photo / Supplied

Esther

"If only to make more opportunities to explore the Viaduct, I'm curious to indulge in Esther's Mediterranean-inspired menu. The ‘orgy of mushrooms, ricotta gnocchi and pecorino’ and the ‘coastal spring lamb shoulder, roast garlic, anchovy and Morrocan sun-dried olives’ both sound like the type of hearty dishes I'm craving in the depths of winter." — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Le Chef

"Restaurant Month is good motivation to get out and experience a new eatery and support small businesses. I'm going to (finally) try Le Chef in Vulcan Lane — a charming little French spot that I've been meaning to visit for ages, and hope will assuage that travel itch a little. Le Chef is offering three courses for $40, and the menu includes classics like escargots, French onion soup and crème brûlée — it's oui from me!" — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Mr Morris

"It sounds geeky, but I have a rolling list of restaurants to try saved in my Notes app on my phone. Mr Morris has been sitting proudly at the top of this list since it took out the top spot in Viva's Top 50 Restaurants back in April and I still haven't gotten around to visiting. My philosophy when dining out is to choose something off the menu I'd never be game enough to cook at home, which is why dishes with specialty ingredients like paua, quail and Cloudy Bay clams appeal (on separate plates, of course). This Restaurant Month, Mr Morris is offering a three-course lunch or dinner for $75, so there's no better time than now to book in." — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Cassia

“Cassia has always felt sturdy and intrepid to me in the way that delicious food can comfort in the same moment that it surprises. I’m excited to sit down to its five-course tasting menu for $90 and soak in its flavours, of which I know there will be many.” — Julia Gessler, digital/production journalist

Cassia will be offering a five-course tasting menu. Photo / Greta Kenyon

