Get Your Gourmet: Auckland's Best Restaurant Takeaways Right Now

Auckland’s beloved culinary institutions are offering contactless pick up and delivery, and now is the time to celebrate them. Dine-in with an assortment of gastronomical favourites below.

Keep an eye out for new additions; this list will be updated daily.

Andiamo

Answer the call for spaghetti and meatballs at Andiamo. There’s also a divine macaroni and cheese, plus rigatoni, gnocchi, chilli fried calamari, meat loaf, pizzas and much more. Phone 64 9 378 7811 from 4pm to place your order. Pick up is available each day from 5pm to 8pm, starting Wednesday September 22. Delivery is available for surrounding Auckland suburbs for an additional cost. Andiamoeatery.co.nz. 194 Jervois Rd, Ponsonby

Amano

Sate your pastry cravings with croissants, pain au chocolat, doughnuts (cinnamon or rhubarb and raspberry), brioche, sourdough and other fresh loaves from the Amano Bakery. Savor.co.nz/savor-goods/bakery. 66-68 Tyler St, Britomart

Azabu

The dazzlingly successful sushi of this stalwart is on offer, from assorted platters to rainbow, spicy tuna and seared salmon rolls, as are its much-loved chicken karaage, Nikkei steak, black tiger prawn dumplings, miso soup and edamame. For those wanting set menus, feeds-4 and feeds-6 Omakase menus can also be purchased. Order online. Pick up is available from 4pm on Thursday September 23. Savor.co.nz/takeaways/azabu-ponsonby. 26 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn

Cafe Hanoi

Enjoy roast duck rice paper rolls, wok-seared turmeric market fish, pork belly and lemongrass skewers, wagyu beef bavette, vegetable curry, braised tofu and shiitake, and hot soy milk doughnuts from the Vietnamese hot spot. Order online from Mobi2Go for pick up from Wednesday September 22 at 4.30pm, or order on UberEats for delivery. Cafe Hanoi will be open Wednesday to Saturday, 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Cafehanoi.mobi2go.com. 27 Galway St, Britomart

Cazador

The Cazador Kebab Store is turning on its grills on Friday September 24 and Saturday September 25 for venison kebabs for two with saffron rice, fattoush, Persian fries and baklava. Numbers are limited, so order online now (tender roast duck will be on offer once venison runs out). There’s also a heat-and-eat meat pack for those interested in roasting a venison rack at home, to be enjoyed with duck fat potatoes and anchovy dressing. Cazador.co.nz. 854 Dominion Rd

Coco’s Cantina

Choose from two of Coco’s favourites to-go: spaghetti and meatballs, or ricotta and spinach balls, both available in ‘couples/hungry’ and ‘whanau/flat pack’ size options. Order online. Pick up is available from Friday September 24 at 3pm. Cocoscantina.co.nz. 376 Karangahape Rd

Culprit

Culprit at Home returns with marvelous meal kits featuring kumara crisps, yellowtail kingfish, pork cheek or lamb shoulder and burnt strawberry creme caramel. Dinners available for Thursday September 30, Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2. Order online two days in advance for delivery. Culpritdiningroom.co.nz.

Ebisu

The Japanese stalwart has sushi rolls and sashimi platters aplenty, plus a curated selection of some of its signatures, including beef tataki, chicken karaage, sticky pork belly and steam prawn dumplings. There’s also an Omakase menu showcasing some of the restaurant’s best dishes, in feeds-4 and feeds-6 options. Order online, and pick up from 4pm on Thursday September 23. Savor.co.nz/takeaways/ebisu. 116–118 Quay St, CBD

Gemmayze Street

Take your pick from a Mezza Box (complete with hummus, babaganouj, muhammara, labneh, garlic puree, dukkah, and housemade bread with za'atar) or do-it-yourself lamb or vegetarian wraps (feeds four). Sweet tooths should try the dark chocolate and halva brownie, the knefe (a crispy kataifi pastry served with white chocolate ricotta and lemon curd) or the baklava with a rose cream. Pick up is available from Wednesday September 22. Order online. Gemmayzestreet.co.nz. Shop 16, St Kevin's Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

Ghost Street

Sample shiitake, spinach and water chestnut dumplings; cold poached chicken; baked cha siu pork buns; roast duck lettuce cups from Britomart’s underground Vietnamese restaurant. Biang Biang noodles and a special fried rice are on offer too. Ghost Street will be open from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, Wednesday to Saturday. Order from Ghost Street using Mobi2Go. Delivery option to come. Ghoststreet.mobi2go.com. 27 Galway St, Britomart, Auckland.

Gochu

Click in quick for Gochu’s XL offering of its famous Jason’s Fried Chicken and four-packs of equally illustrious milk buns. Order online for delivery Friday and Saturday. Gochugotyou.co.nz.

Homeland

Much is on offer from Peter Gordon’s restaurant-meets-culinary-school, from its signature cheese scones (if you know, you know, and a box of eight is available for those who do), to sweets (biscuits, cakes, pavlovas, espresso truffles), soup of the day, roast vegetable or salmon salad, creamed Chatham Islands pāua (to spread on toast), pulled beef cheek lasagne, hāngi pork belly, and more. Pick up available between 10am and 6pm daily from Thursday September 23, and new dishes will be added regularly. Order online, and contact hello@homelandnz.com or 09 869 7555 if you have any questions. Homelandnz.com. 11 Westhaven Dr

Homeland's paua on toast. Photo / Supplied

Kingi

The delightfully titled ‘Kingi Fun Pack’ — a three-course meal for two — is the new at-home offering from the Britomart favourite. Think antipasti (olives, burrata, snapper taramasalata, charcuterie) a main (a gurnard, chickpea and wakame hot pot is available on Thursday; smoked fish pie on Friday; and wild venison lasagne on Saturday), focaccia and salad sides, and basque cheesecake. Kingi Fun Packs are only available for pick up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Order online. Kingibritomart.com. 28 Galway St, Britomart

Lilian

Tuck in to Lilian’s signature woodfired pizzas, and finish with a slice of its new (and luxe-looking) tiramisu. Pick up is available from Wednesday to Saturday, from 5pm to 9pm. See the full level three menu on Lilian’s Instagram. Call or text 021498427 to order. Lilian.co.nz. 472 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn

Lillius

Lillius on Toast returns this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with house-baked breads and two snack packs ready for pick up between 12pm and 3pm. Order online before 12pm for next-day pick up. Lilliusontoast.com. 19 Khyber Pass Rd, Grafton

Mr Morris

Michael Meredith’s lauded restaurant, which was awarded our Supreme Winner in Viva's Top 50 Auckland Restaurants for 2021, has a new two-course takeout menu for two (Thursday's menu comprises beef short rib with kohlrabi, kale and nam jung, and a brioche and butter pudding with ricotta, lemon marmalade and creme fraiche). Order online by 1pm for next-day pick up, available from Thursday September 23. Available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with the menu changing daily. Mrmorris.nz. Corner of Galway and Commerce St, Britomart

Pasta & Cuore

Sink your teeth in the lush pasta and this Mt Eden Italian restaurant. We particularly love the tortelloni with sage butter and the tagaliatelle al ragu. Sweet tooths, add tiramisu, panna cotta or chocolate pudding to your cart. Order online. Pick up is available from 4pm on Wednesday, September 22. Pastaecuore.co.nz. 409 Mount Eden Rd, Mount Eden

Pici

If you haven’t tried K Rd’s new Italian favourite, do so with its takeout menu of focaccia, beetroot stracciatella, tomato fettuccine, rigatoni with venison ragu, chocolate cake, and its must-try olive oil cheesecake. Order online by 9pm for next-day pick up and local delivery. Picipasta.co.nz. Shop 22, St Kevin’s Arcade

Pici's olive oil cheesecake. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Saan

Thai haunt Saan is serving a delicious medley of tiger prawn pad thai, wok-seared chicken, massaman lamb curry and crispy roast pork belly. There’s also vegetarian options on offer, from papaya salad to vegetable massaman curry, silken tofu with peanut sauce and wok-seared eggplant. Order online for pick up, or order on UberEats for delivery. Saan will be open from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, Wednesday to Saturday. Saan.co.nz. 160 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland

Savor Group’s Lobster Kits

There are few things as enjoyable as do-it-yourself lobster rolls. Savor Group kits come with freshly baked rolls, Canadian wild-caught lobster meat and condiments, with hot-buttered and Champagne options. Kits start at $80 and are available online. Savor.co.nz/savor-goods/lobster-roll-kits

Simon & Lee

Dine on bulgogi spaghetti, kimchi fried rice, a chicken burger, waffle fries and more at modern Korean restaurant Simon & Lee. Order online for pick up, available from 9am to 3pm every day, or get your meals delivered through UberEats. Simonandlee.com. 115 Saint Georges Bay Rd, Parnell

Siso

Enjoy Siso’s small but potent menu of freshly baked sourdough, roasted carrot hummus, margarita and ham pizzas, lamb meatballs, macaroni and cheese, meatballs and more. Pick up is available from 4pm to 8.30pm. Contact 09 522 6688 to order. Sisobarandeatery.co.nz. 311 Remuera Rd, Remuera

Spiga

Straight-from-the-oven pizzas, freshly made pasta, and a range of starters at this Remuera Italian haunt will be available to pick up from Friday, September 24. Order online. Spiga.nz. 415 Remuera Rd, Remuera

The Caker

Treat yourself (and your bubble) to Jordan Rondel’s beautiful cakes, available for click-and-collect and delivery. The full range of baked goods, from this month’s special citrus, olive oil and pistachio cake to the black forest favourite and the insanely good matcha cherry, can be purchased. Delivery is only available Monday to Friday. Check their website for full opening hours. Thecaker.co.nz. 446 Karangahape Rd

The Engine Room

Have a hankering for The Engine Room’s famous goat’s cheese souffle? Order yours as part of a home-bake kit to enjoy one piping hot from your kitchen. Each day, from Thursday to Sunday, the Northcote restaurant will have a different set menu on offer, ranging from beef cheek bourguignon to Five Spice pork belly and lamb tagine. Click-and-collect dinner is available from Thursday to Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm, with pre-orders open now. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Engine-room.appropo.io. 115 Queen St, Northcote Point

The Grove

The Grove has a sumptuous take-home menu for two comprising bread, a starter, a main, and a dessert, which you can cater to your liking from options like chicken terrine, prawn cocktail, roast butternut soup, beef cheek wellington, mushroom and blue cheese pie, sticky toffee pudding, baked hot chocolate and banoffee pie. You’ll also find a selection of comforting dishes from Italian restaurant Baduzzi, including a luxurious confit duck lasagne with pistachio and ricotta; a seafood arrabiata bake; spinach and ricotta cannelloni and tiramisu. Available for pick up from Thursday September 23. Order online for pick up and delivery. Thegroverestaurant.co.nz. Saint Patricks Square, Wyndham St

The Hunting Lodge

For elevated potatoes, try the Waimauku winery’s truffle and parmesan fries. Wild pork bourguignon pasta (in one or two serving sizes), duck truffle pie, pizzas and burgers (from halloumi to wagyu brisket) will sate those wanting something more. Order online. The Hunting Lodge is available for takeaways from Thursday to Saturday, from 4.30pm to 8pm. Thehuntinglodge.com. 307 Waikoukou Valley Road, Waimauku

Williams Eatery

It’s falafel and lamb shawarmas, mezze bowls (grain tabbouleh, fattoush, or Lebanese dirty rice) and pastries are back, as are its coffee and glorious tahini chocolate chip and macadamia cookies. DM Williams Eatery on Instagram (watch its saved Stories for the full menu) or email your order to hello@williamseatery.co.nz. Williamseatery.co.nz. 85 Daldy St, Auckland CBD