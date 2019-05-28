Where To Find Auckland's Fanciest Porridge For The Ideal Winter Breakfast

Misters have you covered with two porridge options and is suitable for those gluten and dairy-free diners. Photo @mistersrealfood

Misters

Inner city gem Mister's serves a warming brown rice porridge with either banana and maple or berry and hazelnut. Available for takeaway too. 12 Wyndham St, CBD

Baby Cafe

Eden Terrace cutie Baby serves two options; classic brown sugar and cream (or vegan coconut cream) or something a little more fancy with poached quince, pandan syrup and toasted macadamia. 67 France St, Eden Terrace

Bestie Cafe's coconut rice pudding for breakfast. Photo / Supplied

Postal Service Cafe

Maybe the prettiest or at least the pinkest porridge, Postal Service's beetroot rice porridge has roasted rhubarb, rose water, coconut whip and popped amaranth. 537 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn

Catroux

Westmere local Catroux has a pumpkin pie porridge served with apple and feijoa, oaty grawnola, runny cream or almond milk. 129 West End Rd, Westmere

Bestie

Our pals at Bestie Cafe have us consoling our desire for a tropical getaway with their coconut rice pud with rhubarb and ginger compote. 183 Karanngahape Rd, Newton

Cornwall Park Cafe

Rug up with a blanket overlooking the grounds at Cornwall Park Cafe and order their creamy porridge that comes with juicy sweet poached pear, roasted pecans and coconut sugar. Cornwall Park Pohutukawa Dr, Epsom

Little Bird Unbakery

It's golden hour at the Summer St health spot with new turmeric-infused porridge using wheat-free oats with chia, goji, and almond milk. The warming bowl is topped with a saffron poached pear, coconut, goji, macadamia nut butter and some maple on the side. Summer Street & Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Williams Eatery

A seat in the sun at Williams Eatery is hard to beat spot come crisp winter mornings. Complete the cosy feeling with a new porridge on the menu with spiced apple, sweet dukkah, rhubarb, and coconut. g03/85 Daldy St, Wynyard Central

Bambina

Ponsonby brunch stalwart keeps things classic using organic oats with chia seeds and nuts. 268 Ponsonby Rd, Rd

Go exotic with the sweet and salty porridge at Mt Albert's L'oeuf. Photo / @l'oeuf

L'oeuf

Be transported somewhere exotic with this Mt Albert local's take on porridge. 'The Cambodian' is made up of black banana rice, salted coconut cream, kiwifruit and lychee and peanuts. 4A Owairaka Ave, Mt Albert

Little and Friday

Opt out of one of the colossal cabinet treats (hard, we know) to try the cardamom and coconut vanilla porridge topped with a perfect poached pear. 43D Eversleigh Rd, Belmont and 11 McColl St, Newmarket

HAVE WE MISSED SOMETHING?

If you know a top porridge that you'd like us to share, let us know at Viva@nzherald.co.nz