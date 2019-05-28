Where To Find Auckland's Fanciest Porridge For The Ideal Winter Breakfast

Your ultimate round-up for heavenly bowls of comfort this winter

Misters have you covered with two porridge options and is suitable for those gluten and dairy-free diners. Photo @mistersrealfood
Wednesday May 29, 2019

Misters 
Inner city gem Mister's serves a warming brown rice porridge with either banana and maple or berry and hazelnut. Available for takeaway too. 12 Wyndham St, CBD

Baby Cafe 
Eden Terrace cutie Baby serves two options; classic brown sugar and cream (or vegan coconut cream) or something a little more fancy with poached quince, pandan syrup and toasted macadamia. 67 France St, Eden Terrace

Bestie Cafe's coconut rice pudding for breakfast. Photo / Supplied

Postal Service Cafe 
Maybe the prettiest or at least the pinkest porridge, Postal Service's beetroot rice porridge has roasted rhubarb, rose water, coconut whip and popped amaranth. 537 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn

Catroux 
Westmere local Catroux has a pumpkin pie porridge served with apple and feijoa, oaty grawnola, runny cream or almond milk. 129 West End Rd, Westmere 

(From left) Little Bird Unbakey's tumeric porridge; Williams Eatery's spiced apple porridge. Photo / Supplied

Bestie
Our pals at Bestie Cafe have us consoling our desire for a tropical getaway with their coconut rice pud with rhubarb and ginger compote. 183 Karanngahape Rd, Newton 

Cornwall Park Cafe 
Rug up with a blanket overlooking the grounds at Cornwall Park Cafe and order their creamy porridge that comes with juicy sweet poached pear, roasted pecans and coconut sugar. Cornwall Park Pohutukawa Dr, Epsom

Little Bird Unbakery
It's golden hour at the Summer St health spot with new turmeric-infused porridge using wheat-free oats with chia, goji, and almond milk. The warming bowl is topped with a saffron poached pear, coconut, goji, macadamia nut butter and some maple on the side. Summer Street & Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Williams Eatery
A seat in the sun at Williams Eatery is hard to beat spot come crisp winter mornings. Complete the cosy feeling with a new porridge on the menu with spiced apple, sweet dukkah, rhubarb, and coconut. g03/85 Daldy St, Wynyard Central 

Bambina
Ponsonby brunch stalwart keeps things classic using organic oats with chia seeds and nuts. 268 Ponsonby Rd, Rd

Go exotic with the sweet and salty porridge at Mt Albert's L'oeuf. Photo / @l'oeuf

L'oeuf
Be transported somewhere exotic with this Mt Albert local's take on porridge. 'The Cambodian' is made up of black banana rice, salted coconut cream, kiwifruit and lychee and peanuts4A Owairaka Ave, Mt Albert 

Little and Friday 
Opt out of one of the colossal cabinet treats (hard, we know) to try the cardamom and coconut vanilla porridge topped with a perfect poached pear43D Eversleigh Rd, Belmont and 11 McColl St, Newmarket 

