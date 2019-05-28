Where To Find Auckland's Fanciest Porridge For The Ideal Winter Breakfast
Your ultimate round-up for heavenly bowls of comfort this winter
Misters
Inner city gem Mister's serves a warming brown rice porridge with either banana and maple or berry and hazelnut. Available for takeaway too. 12 Wyndham St, CBD
Baby Cafe
Eden Terrace cutie Baby serves two options; classic brown sugar and cream (or vegan coconut cream) or something a little more fancy with poached quince, pandan syrup and toasted macadamia. 67 France St, Eden Terrace
Postal Service Cafe
Maybe the prettiest or at least the pinkest porridge, Postal Service's beetroot rice porridge has roasted rhubarb, rose water, coconut whip and popped amaranth. 537 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn
Catroux
Westmere local Catroux has a pumpkin pie porridge served with apple and feijoa, oaty grawnola, runny cream or almond milk. 129 West End Rd, Westmere
Bestie
Our pals at Bestie Cafe have us consoling our desire for a tropical getaway with their coconut rice pud with rhubarb and ginger compote. 183 Karanngahape Rd, Newton
Cornwall Park Cafe
Rug up with a blanket overlooking the grounds at Cornwall Park Cafe and order their creamy porridge that comes with juicy sweet poached pear, roasted pecans and coconut sugar. Cornwall Park Pohutukawa Dr, Epsom
Little Bird Unbakery
It's golden hour at the Summer St health spot with new turmeric-infused porridge using wheat-free oats with chia, goji, and almond milk. The warming bowl is topped with a saffron poached pear, coconut, goji, macadamia nut butter and some maple on the side. Summer Street & Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby
Williams Eatery
A seat in the sun at Williams Eatery is hard to beat spot come crisp winter mornings. Complete the cosy feeling with a new porridge on the menu with spiced apple, sweet dukkah, rhubarb, and coconut. g03/85 Daldy St, Wynyard Central
Bambina
Ponsonby brunch stalwart keeps things classic using organic oats with chia seeds and nuts. 268 Ponsonby Rd, Rd
L'oeuf
Be transported somewhere exotic with this Mt Albert local's take on porridge. 'The Cambodian' is made up of black banana rice, salted coconut cream, kiwifruit and lychee and peanuts. 4A Owairaka Ave, Mt Albert
Little and Friday
Opt out of one of the colossal cabinet treats (hard, we know) to try the cardamom and coconut vanilla porridge topped with a perfect poached pear. 43D Eversleigh Rd, Belmont and 11 McColl St, Newmarket
HAVE WE MISSED SOMETHING?
If you know a top porridge that you'd like us to share, let us know at Viva@nzherald.co.nz
Discover
Must Reads
- Easy Low-Alcohol Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
- Jesse Mulligan Reviews Wellington's Hillside Kitchen & Cellar
- Retail News: Cashmere Brand Elle & Riley's New Queenstown Store
- It's Official, Sephora Is Bringing A Travelling Beauty Bus To New Zealand
- Where To Find The Most Glorious Gin Cocktails Around Auckland
- Breakout Stage Actor Roxanne Sarkari's Beauty Routine