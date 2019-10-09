Baduzzi’s Michael Dearth rolls out a meatball truck with ‘little helpers’ Ezra Phoenix Dearth, Lucia Rose Dearth and George Lowe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baduzzi Hits The Road With A New Food Truck In Point Chevalier

Fans of Italian favourite Baduzzi will find the food truck dishing up meatballs at Pt Chev beach this summer

By Sarah Downs
Thursday Oct. 10, 2019

Baduzzi is bringing its meatballs to Point Chevalier — on wheels — operating a food truck by the beach right through summer. The food truck will dish up the North Wharf eatery’s signature juicy meatballs, its popular  tiramisu and whatever else hungry beach-goers are asking for.

“Our philosophy is ‘Food for the People’,” explains owner Michael Dearth. “We’re starting out with meatballs and tiramisu but if people start asking for a lasagne or osso buco, we will do it,” he says.

Michael, who also owns The Grove, is a proud Pt Chev local, hence the chosen location for Baduzzi 2.0.

“We have lived here for 15 years and a lot of our friends kept asking us, ‘When you are going to do a little Baduzzi in Pt Chev?’” he says. “This is our little mobile version.”

READ: New Opening: Okahu Bay's New Waterfront Dining Destination

While the timings of the food truck will be relatively loose, Michael says: “We will be there whenever the tides call us — a meatball tsunami kind of vibe.”

He advises following Baduzzi on social media for updates.

Micheal wants to get some little helpers onboard in some way too. “It’s an opportunity to get our children off the screens and to connect with the community,” he says.

The food truck will also make its way to Westmere and High St soon, with more locations to be announced. It can also be hired to serve meatballs at events and both Baduzzi and The Grove offer catering.

As Michael puts it: “We’re a meatball truck for hire, making the world a better place one meatball at a time.”

• Follow @Baduzzi for updates

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Retail News: Kowtow Opens Its First Auckland Boutique In Newmarket

The popular sustainable brand celebrates its elegant new home on York St

Jesse Mulligan Reviews Prego, An Italian Institution On Ponsonby Rd

A visit to Prego on a cold winter night made dining out editor Jesse Mulligan feel happy to be alive

New Openings: Hamilton's Best Doughnuts Are Coming To Auckland

Plus, there's a charming new plastic-free grocery store in Birkenhead

New Opening: Inside The Churchill, Auckland's Highest Rooftop Bar

Fancy your gin with a view? This might just be the best spot in the city

Summer Entertaining

Summer Entertaining

Must Reads

More Food & Drink / The Latest

Baduzzi Hits The Road With A New Food Truck In Point Chevalier

The Jellyologist Has Released Recipe Kits So You Can Make Grown-Up Jelly At Home

New Opening: Akarana Eatery Is Okahu Bay's New Waterfront Dining Destination

Top Chef Marco Pierre White Is Coming To Auckland

New Opening: Inside The Churchill, Auckland's Highest Rooftop Bar

New South American-Style Eatery Inca Set To Open In Newmarket

Wise Boys Burgers Open A New Permanent Home In Grey Lynn

These Doughnuts Are Making Valentine's Day That Much Sweeter

Auckland's Biggest Pop-up Dinner Party Is Back For 2019

14 Foodie Treats Worth Taking To The Bach This Summer

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter