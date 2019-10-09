Baduzzi Hits The Road With A New Food Truck In Point Chevalier

Baduzzi is bringing its meatballs to Point Chevalier — on wheels — operating a food truck by the beach right through summer. The food truck will dish up the North Wharf eatery’s signature juicy meatballs, its popular tiramisu and whatever else hungry beach-goers are asking for.

“Our philosophy is ‘Food for the People’,” explains owner Michael Dearth. “We’re starting out with meatballs and tiramisu but if people start asking for a lasagne or osso buco, we will do it,” he says.

Michael, who also owns The Grove, is a proud Pt Chev local, hence the chosen location for Baduzzi 2.0.

“We have lived here for 15 years and a lot of our friends kept asking us, ‘When you are going to do a little Baduzzi in Pt Chev?’” he says. “This is our little mobile version.”

While the timings of the food truck will be relatively loose, Michael says: “We will be there whenever the tides call us — a meatball tsunami kind of vibe.”

He advises following Baduzzi on social media for updates.

Micheal wants to get some little helpers onboard in some way too. “It’s an opportunity to get our children off the screens and to connect with the community,” he says.

The food truck will also make its way to Westmere and High St soon, with more locations to be announced. It can also be hired to serve meatballs at events and both Baduzzi and The Grove offer catering.

As Michael puts it: “We’re a meatball truck for hire, making the world a better place one meatball at a time.”

• Follow @Baduzzi for updates