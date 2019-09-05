Serve with your favourite icecream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts

Trust us, this dessert is a must-try

By Angela Casley
Friday Sept. 6, 2019

For a banana lover this is the ultimate dessert. A little sweetness with a hint of orange and crunch of pine nuts. Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo. and icecream is a must to finish it off. I guarantee there will be none left.

BAKED BANANAS WITH MISO, ORANGE & PINE NUTS RECIPE 
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 Tbsp white miso
1 Tbsp orange zest
¼ cup orange juice
2 Tbsp runny honey
4 bananas, split lengthwise
2 Tbsp demerara sugar
1 Tbsp pine nuts
Icecream, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a small bowl combine the miso, zest, juice and honey, stirring until smooth.

3. Place the bananas close together in a baking dish. Pour over the liquid. Sprinkle with demerara sugar and pine nuts. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the bananas are soft and lightly browned.

4. Serve with your favourite icecream.

