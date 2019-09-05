For a banana lover this is the ultimate dessert. A little sweetness with a hint of orange and crunch of pine nuts. Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo. and icecream is a must to finish it off. I guarantee there will be none left.

BAKED BANANAS WITH MISO, ORANGE & PINE NUTS RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp white miso

1 Tbsp orange zest

¼ cup orange juice

2 Tbsp runny honey

4 bananas, split lengthwise

2 Tbsp demerara sugar

1 Tbsp pine nuts

Icecream, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a small bowl combine the miso, zest, juice and honey, stirring until smooth.

3. Place the bananas close together in a baking dish. Pour over the liquid. Sprinkle with demerara sugar and pine nuts. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the bananas are soft and lightly browned.

4. Serve with your favourite icecream.

