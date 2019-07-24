My recipes are always rooted in simplicity, and my sumptuous baked oatmeal is a shining example of this. The oats are tossed with cinnamon, lemon zest and a touch of vanilla, then layered with crimson-coloured raspberries and baked in honey-sweetened almond milk. It's my idea of an easy family preparation that takes minimal effort and provides maximum comfort. A dish to celebrate with thick double cream or tangy natural yoghurt.

SOFT & SUMPTUOUS BAKED OATMEAL WITH RASPBERRIES

Serves 6

Ingredients:

Coconut oil for greasing

1 3/4 cups quick cook oats

1 cup dried coconut

Zest of one lemon

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp sea salt

2 cups almond milk

1 free range egg

½ cup runny honey

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 ½ cups frozen raspberries

¼ cup slivered almonds

1. Preheat the oven to 180C, and generously grease a baking dish with coconut oil.

2. In a bowl, mix together the rolled oats, coconut, lemon zest, baking soda, cinnamon and sea salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk, egg, honey and vanilla extract.

3. Sprinkle half the oat mix to cover the base of the baking dish, then scatter over half of the raspberries. Add another layer of the remaining oats, then slowly drizzle over the almond milk mixture until covered.

4. Finish by arranging the last of the raspberries and slivered almonds on top.

5. Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes, until the top is golden, and the oats have set. Be careful not to over bake.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with thickened cream or natural yoghurt to bring it all together.

