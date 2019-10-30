The soft and delicate flavour of ricotta is perfect for soaking up all kinds of delicious flavours, and on this occasion I’ve topped the cheese with thyme, orange zest and olives. This is a stunning addition to your cheese platter, especially served alongside some rustic seed or oat crackers.

BAKED RICOTTA WITH THYME, ORANGE & OLIVES RECIPE

Serves 4–6 as a starter

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1/4 cup olives

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 orange

Small handful of fresh thyme

1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes

Pinch of sea salt and pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Place the ricotta in a baking dish. Scatter over the olives and then drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with the orange zest, thyme, chilli flakes, and a pinch of sea salt and pepper.

3. Bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes until the ricotta is golden around the edges. Leave to cool and serve at room temperature.

