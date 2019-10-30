Use store bought or homemade ricotta to create this delicious dish. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Baked Ricotta With Thyme, Orange & Olives

This baked ricotta is a cheese lover's dream - simple, delicious and perfect for your next platter

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Oct. 31, 2019

The soft and delicate flavour of ricotta is perfect for soaking up all kinds of delicious flavours, and on this occasion I’ve topped the cheese with thyme, orange zest and olives. This is a stunning addition to your cheese platter, especially served alongside some rustic seed or oat crackers.

BAKED RICOTTA WITH THYME, ORANGE & OLIVES RECIPE
Serves 4–6 as a starter

1 cup whole milk ricotta
1/4 cup olives
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Zest of 1 orange
Small handful of fresh thyme
1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes
Pinch of sea salt and pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Place the ricotta in a baking dish. Scatter over the olives and then drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with the orange zest, thyme, chilli flakes, and a pinch of sea salt and pepper.

3. Bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes until the ricotta is golden around the edges. Leave to cool and serve at room temperature.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Pan-Fried Feta Cheese With Honey & Tomato Salad

Try this fried feta recipe once and you'll soon become obsessed

How To Make Homemade Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

Embrace your inner artisan with this lush (and surprisingly easy) homemade ricotta

Vegan Cultured Cashew Cheese

Get creative with your next platter by whipping up Eleanor Ozich's lush dairy-free alternative

Best Ricotta Recipes

Oh creamy ricotta, we love you. Try it sweet or savoury, in pretty much everything

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Baked Ricotta With Thyme, Orange & Olives

Take Your Next Cheese Platter To A Tasty New Level With These Recipes

Blueberry Bakewell Slice

Apple Sponge Cake With Lemon Curd Cream

Treacle Loaf With Caramel Sauce

Almond Tart With Ricotta, Orange & Cinnamon

How To Make Flavoured Seaweed & Sesame Butter

How To Make Flavoured Whipped Burnt Butter

Oregano Focaccia With Roasted Red Pepper Butter

Golden Cauliflower Bites With Mint & Feta
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter