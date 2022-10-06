Photo / Babiche Martens

A Simple Baked Side Of Salmon With Gingery Onions & Tomatoes

The salmon can stand up to robust ingredients, with a big flavour payoff

By Angela Casley
Friday Oct. 7, 2022

A side of salmon is a great way to feed a crowd when time is precious. Just remove the pin bones and bake. It is as simple as that. This ginger and red onion mix can be cooked while the salmon is in the oven. Serve with hot rice and you are ready to go.

GINGER AND TOMATO SALMON RECIPE
Makes 1 side

2 Tbsp olive oil
2 red onion, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 Tbsp grated ginger
6 tomatoes, roughly chopped
¼ cup soy sauce
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp fish sauce
1.2kg side of salmon (approx)
1 cup coriander leaves, to serve
Lemon wedges, to serve

1. In a medium-sized pan warm the oil. Add the red onion, cooking slowly for around 10 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, soy, sugar and fish sauce, bringing the heat up a little until the tomatoes are squishy and most of the liquid has reduced. Remove and it is ready to go.

2. Preheat an oven to 180C.

3. Line an oven tray with baking paper and place the salmon on top. Place in the oven for 20 minutes or until just cooked through. The time will depend on the thickness of the salmon.

4. Serve the salmon with the ginger-tomato mix and plenty of coriander leaves to garnish.

5. Char some lemon wedges in a frying pan until caramelised and serve them alongside the salmon.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

A Fully Loaded Salad Featuring Salmon, Beetroot & Butter Beans

Smoky, fresh and saucy, with avocado! Who said butter beans had to be boring?

An Indulgent Kumara-Topped Fennel & Fish Pie

If you are feeling extra decadent, use half milk, half cream for a rich sauce

Channel The Cuisine Of Sicily With This Easy Fish Dish

Any white fish will work wonders in this simple Italian-style tomato, olive and caper sauce

Spiced Chicken Bake With Sicilian Olives & Butter Beans

This delicious tray bake makes dinner (and dishes) easy

More Food & Drink

A Simple Baked Side Of Salmon With Gingery Onions & Tomatoes

You Can Now Finally Get Into MoVida

Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Turmeric Fried Eggs With Tamarind Dressing

30 Salads You Need To Jazz Up Any Dinner

Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Side-Of-Greens With Crispy Garlic

Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Coconut Broth Prawns With Fried Aromatics

Tokki's Refined-But-Comforting Sweet Spot

Your Weeknight Doesn't Get Easier Than These Tuna Skewers & A Noodle Salad
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter