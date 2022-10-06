A Simple Baked Side Of Salmon With Gingery Onions & Tomatoes
The salmon can stand up to robust ingredients, with a big flavour payoff
A side of salmon is a great way to feed a crowd when time is precious. Just remove the pin bones and bake. It is as simple as that. This ginger and red onion mix can be cooked while the salmon is in the oven. Serve with hot rice and you are ready to go.
GINGER AND TOMATO SALMON RECIPE
Makes 1 side
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 red onion, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 Tbsp grated ginger
6 tomatoes, roughly chopped
¼ cup soy sauce
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp fish sauce
1.2kg side of salmon (approx)
1 cup coriander leaves, to serve
Lemon wedges, to serve
1. In a medium-sized pan warm the oil. Add the red onion, cooking slowly for around 10 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, soy, sugar and fish sauce, bringing the heat up a little until the tomatoes are squishy and most of the liquid has reduced. Remove and it is ready to go.
2. Preheat an oven to 180C.
3. Line an oven tray with baking paper and place the salmon on top. Place in the oven for 20 minutes or until just cooked through. The time will depend on the thickness of the salmon.
4. Serve the salmon with the ginger-tomato mix and plenty of coriander leaves to garnish.
5. Char some lemon wedges in a frying pan until caramelised and serve them alongside the salmon.
