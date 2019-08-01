Zesty lemon with salmon and fennel is a match made in heaven with this quick and easy dish. With all the extra lemons that are around don’t forget to squeeze and freeze ready for summer holidays. You will be thankful when you can whip out juice for cocktails, dressings and baking.

BAKED SALMON WITH FENNEL & LEMON PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil

1 head fennel, sliced thinly

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

4 x 100g salmon fillets

200g pasta

½ cup toasted sliced almonds

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp lemon zest to serve

Fennel leaves to garnish

Extra lemon to squeeze

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a large frying pan heat the butter and oil. Reserve a few fennel leaves for garnish. Place the remainder of the fennel into the pan with the garlic, cook slowly for 10-15 minutes until the fennel is completely soft but not brown. Add the zest and juice.

3. Place the salmon on to a baking tray, season and bake for 20 minutes or until just cooked through.

4. Cook the pasta as per the packet instructions. Drain and fold through the fennel, season and add half the nuts.

5. Serve the fennel pasta on to plates topped with a piece of salmon, a sprinkle of extra almonds, zest and fennel leaves.

