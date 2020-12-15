Barbecue Mussels With Chilli Recipe

There is something about hunting and gathering that makes the food taste so much better. Keeping it simple ensures you get the full flavour of your fresh catch. These mussels take on a slightly smoky flavour, which is heavenly when tossed through spaghetti with garlic and chilli.

BARBECUE MUSSELS WITH CHILLI

Serves 4

20 mussels, scrubbed clean

¼ cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 red chilli, sliced thinly

300g spaghetti, cooked

½ cup parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Crusty bread to serve

1. Place a large pan on the edge of a barbecue and warm the oil. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking until just soft. Stir through the cooked spaghetti.

2. Place the mussels directly on the barbecue, cooking until they are all open. Place straight into the spaghetti, tossing with all the juices. Add the parsley, salt and pepper, then serve while hot with a squeeze of lemon. Some crusty barbecued bread on the side will help soak up all the flavour.

Share this:

Print this page