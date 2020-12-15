These smoky mussels have a flavourful kick. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecue Mussels With Chilli Recipe

Muster some mussels for a delectably smoky addition to your summer table

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020

There is something about hunting and gathering that makes the food taste so much better. Keeping it simple ensures you get the full flavour of your fresh catch. These mussels take on a slightly smoky flavour, which is heavenly when tossed through spaghetti with garlic and chilli.

BARBECUE MUSSELS WITH CHILLI
Serves 4

20 mussels, scrubbed clean
¼ cup olive oil
3 cloves garlic, sliced
1 red chilli, sliced thinly
300g spaghetti, cooked
½ cup parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Crusty bread to serve

1. Place a large pan on the edge of a barbecue and warm the oil. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking until just soft. Stir through the cooked spaghetti.

2. Place the mussels directly on the barbecue, cooking until they are all open. Place straight into the spaghetti, tossing with all the juices. Add the parsley, salt and pepper, then serve while hot with a squeeze of lemon. Some crusty barbecued bread on the side will help soak up all the flavour.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Mussel Bowls With Chorizo, Garlic & White Wine Recipe

An impressive pot of mussels fried with some spicy chorizo and spring onion for extra flavour

Barbecued Prawns With Tarragon & Citrus Butter

This recipe proves seafood and tarragon are a match made in heaven

Husky Barbecued Corn With Dukkah Butter

Put this season's sweet corn to good use with this elevated take on a summer favourite

Prawn & Smoked Mussel Cocktail With Chipotle Aioli

Would any summer spread be complete without prawn cocktail? Try this version with a tasty twist

More Food & Drink

Bistro Hotel Ponsonby Receives A Touch Of Magic

Barbecue Mussels With Chilli Recipe

Les Saintes Punch Recipe

Sean Connolly's Esther Is A Present-Day Master Stroke

Soak Up The Sailing, Sun & Splash Of Champagne At The Mumm Yacht Club

Where To Find Auckland's Best Pizza

Gut-Friendly Gummies Recipe

Cheese & Sun-Dried Tomato Twists Recipe
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter