Grill-Friendly Recipes To Make This Summer

Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads

Enjoy these punchy chicken, courgette and onion skewers on warm flatbreads with shredded lettuce or your choice of salads, and a spoonful of yoghurt peri-peri sauce.

Barbecue Mussels With Chilli

Toss fresh, smoky mussels through a simple combination of spaghetti, garlic and chilli for a heavenly lunch with mandatory crunchy bread for lapping up any remaining juices.

Try this cheesy portobello burger by Martin Nordin. Photo / Supplied

BBQ Portobello Burger With Caramelised Onions & Saint Agur Cheese

This mouth-watering vegetarian burger is sure to tantalise tastebuds, and comes courtesy of chef Martin Nordin. Serve with Saint Agur or another creamy blue cheese topped with a full helping of onion mix and chives.

Barbecued Lamb, Green Bean & Mushroom Salad With Yoghurt Sauce

Smothered in chermoula and cut into thin slices, this barbecued lamb leg is the perfect addition to green beans and mushrooms for a summer salad. Make it a crowd-pleaser with a drizzle of Dijon mustard dressing and some honey-lemon yoghurt sauce.

Barbecued Prawns With Tarragon & Citrus Butter

Bite into a zesty, silky, smoky mix with barbecued prawns punctuated with tarragon, orange and lemon. Have crusty bread on hand to mop up any remaining butter. The sauce is also great poured over pan-fried fish.

Barbecued Chicken Shish Kebabs With Couscous & Yoghurt

Shish kebabs are a summer mainstay. Let yours marinate in a generous spice blend and serve with couscous and tomato slices, hummus and yoghurt mixed with mint or a few warm pita pockets and a side salad.

Try grilled nectarines with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Passion Mascarpone With Grilled Nectarines On Brioche

This dessert looks and tastes heavenly: sweet grilled nectarines with a dash of passionfruit and creamy mascarpone. Have on toasted brioche with a scoop of vanilla or passionfruit ice cream for a lush outdoor treat.

Chargrilled Vegetables With Goat’s Cheese

This vegetable-filled salad is an instant hit at the table. Simply grill this healthy medley until stripy and toss with goat’s cheese. Add brown sugar and balsamic dressing for something sweet yet tart, and throw in fresh herbs to serve.

Beef and figs are a delicious sweet-meets-savoury match. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fig & Beef Kebabs

Beef and figs are a delectable pairing. Use scotch fillet, sirloin or rump in this take on traditional beef kebabs to marry with the sweetness of the fresh fruit. Serve with yoghurt dressing and a sprinkling of coriander leaves.

Barbequed Mediterranean Vegetable Bruschetta

Chargrill courgettes, eggplant and capsicum for a quick and tasty lunch. Add to toasted, golden bread topped with feta and a squeeze of lemon. Sprinkle with basil leaves.

Pair corn cobs with dukkah butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Husky Barbecued Corn With Dukkah Butter

Elevate your corn with an Egyptian nut and spice blend. The crunchiness of the mixture’s hazelnuts ticks all the texture boxes, while the richness of the butter brings a sense of comfort. Slather your cobs and enjoy.

Barbecue Pork Belly Tortillas

Enjoy decadent, tender pork belly slow-cooked on the barbecue — it’s well worth its wait. Dish with warmed tortillas, generous dollops of tomato salsa and guacamole for delicious serve-yourself fare.

These pineapple chunks are best served on skewers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pineapple Skewers

Pineapple lovers will make this quick and easy treat-on-a-stick disappear. Add lashings of honey, a splash of Cointreau, chopped mint and more flavourful things Angela Casley recommends to creme fraiche and spoon when plating.

Lebanese Chicken Kebabs With Cauliflower Rice

With a quick marinating time and tahini drizzle to boot, these easy chicken kebabs are a full-bodied meal. Serve them with fragrant cauliflower rice spiced with cumin, coriander and chilli for a side with a kick.

Indulge in these chocolate lava cakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate & Berry Lava Cakes

For chocolate lovers, barbecued desserts don’t get better than these: gooey, rich chocolate cakes with berries, creme fraiche and a dusting of icing sugar.

Barbecue Mushrooms & Flatbread

This vegan meal is hot and smoky, with gorgeous homemade flatbreads. It’s also versatile: simply barbecue your marinated mushrooms and enjoy your flatbreads with seasonal fillings. We love to have these with corn, avocado and lemon.

Try your hand at Korean BBQ steak. Photo / Babiche Martens

Korean BBQ Beef

Flip and bast your beef on an electric grill, or take to your outdoor barbecue for this tender steak. Serve with a drizzle of tangy sesame-soy dressing.

Barbecue Kingfish With Corn, Black Bean & Avocado Salad

Serve a generous platter of barbecued kingfish with corn, black beans and avocado for a simple, delicious salad this summer.