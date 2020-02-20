Barbecued Chicken Shish Kebabs With Couscous & Yoghurt

Soak the kebab sticks in water for 30 minutes while the chicken marinates to prevent them from burning. Keep the couscous simple with fresh tomatoes or add an array of vegetables to complete the meal. Alternatively serve with a side salad and warm pita pockets.

CHICKEN SHISH KEBABS WITH COUSCOUS & YOGHURT RECIPE

Serves 4

Marinade

2 Tbsp oil

2 Tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

1 tsp paprika

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup finely chopped fresh rosemary

Salt and freshly ground pepper

600g boneless chicken thighs, cut into 2cm pieces

Couscous

1 cup couscous

2 cups hot chicken stock

200g cherry tomatoes, cut in quarters

1 cup chopped fresh herbs, eg parsley and mint

To serve

150g hummus

150 yoghurt mixed with 2 Tbsp chopped mint 2 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Place the oil, cumin, coriander, paprika, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper in a medium bowl, combining well. Add the chopped chicken and leave to marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Place the couscous in a bowl and pour over the chicken stock. Cover and let it sit for 10 minutes. Fluff couscous with a fork and fold through the tomatoes and herbs.

3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the kebabs for 5 minutes each side until cooked through.

4. Serve on top of the salad with a side of hummus and yoghurt.

Share this:

Print this page