Barbecued Lamb, Green Bean & Mushroom Salad With Yoghurt Sauce

A leg of lamb goes a long way when barbecued and sliced thinly. Added to some vibrant vegetables, tasty olives and herbs, it will feed a crowd or keep you going for a couple of days.

BARBECUED LAMB, GREEN BEAN & MUSHROOM SALAD RECIPE

Serves 10

1 butterflied leg of lamb

Salt and pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp chermoula spice mix

2 onions, sliced

4 cloves garlic, sliced

200g green beans, blanched

250g mushrooms, sliced

24 pimento-stuffed green olives

1 cup parsley leaves

1 cup mint leaves

Dressing

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Sauce

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 Tbsp tahini

1 tsp runny honey

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat.

2. Smother the lamb with oil and chermoula and season well. Cook on the barbecue for around 40 minutes, turning occasionally, until still a little pink in the middle. Remove and allow to rest.

3. On a hotplate cook the onions and garlic slowly until completely softened and lightly browned. Set aside.

4. Make the dressing by mixing the vinegar, oil and mustard together in a small jar.

5. Combine the yoghurt, tahini, honey and lemon juice in a small bowl.

6. To assemble the salad combine the onion, beans, mushrooms, olives, parsley and mint together in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss together. Slice the meat thinly. Combine with the salad and serve on a large platter.

7. Drizzle with yoghurt sauce.

