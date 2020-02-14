Barbecued Lamb, Green Bean & Mushroom Salad With Yoghurt Sauce
Fire up the barbecue and feed a crowd with this summery lamb salad
A leg of lamb goes a long way when barbecued and sliced thinly. Added to some vibrant vegetables, tasty olives and herbs, it will feed a crowd or keep you going for a couple of days.
BARBECUED LAMB, GREEN BEAN & MUSHROOM SALAD RECIPE
Serves 10
1 butterflied leg of lamb
Salt and pepper
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp chermoula spice mix
2 onions, sliced
4 cloves garlic, sliced
200g green beans, blanched
250g mushrooms, sliced
24 pimento-stuffed green olives
1 cup parsley leaves
1 cup mint leaves
Dressing
2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Sauce
1 cup Greek yoghurt
1 Tbsp tahini
1 tsp runny honey
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat.
2. Smother the lamb with oil and chermoula and season well. Cook on the barbecue for around 40 minutes, turning occasionally, until still a little pink in the middle. Remove and allow to rest.
3. On a hotplate cook the onions and garlic slowly until completely softened and lightly browned. Set aside.
4. Make the dressing by mixing the vinegar, oil and mustard together in a small jar.
5. Combine the yoghurt, tahini, honey and lemon juice in a small bowl.
6. To assemble the salad combine the onion, beans, mushrooms, olives, parsley and mint together in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss together. Slice the meat thinly. Combine with the salad and serve on a large platter.
7. Drizzle with yoghurt sauce.Share this: