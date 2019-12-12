Barbecued Mediterranean Vegetable Bruschetta

One of the great things about summer is cooking outdoors and keeping cleaning up to a minimum. Even more fabulous is the flavour that a barbecue adds to your meal. I'll be making the most of cooking outdoors over the next few months.

BARBECUED MEDITERRANEAN BRUSCHETTA RECIPE

Makes 6 large

6 thick slices rustic bread

¼ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 eggplant, ½ cm slices lengthways

1 courgette, sliced

1 red pepper

300g feta

1 cup basil leaves

Lemon wedges to serve

1. Preheat a barbecue grill.

2. Drizzle the bread with a little oil and toast until golden on the barbecue. Remove from the heat and rub with the garlic cloves. Set aside.

3. Rub the eggplant and courgette with oil and barbecue until cooked through. Chargrill the pepper until blistered on all sides. Cool, then remove the skin and seeds and slice into 2cm strips.

4. To assemble the bruschetta, mash half the feta roughly and spread on to the toast, sprinkle over a few basil leaves, layer the vegetables then finish with the remaining feta, sliced.

5. Just before serving turn an oven grill to high. Place bruschetta under the grill to brown the feta, then serve with a squeeze of lemon.

