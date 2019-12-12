Enjoy for lunch or share as a snack. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecued Mediterranean Vegetable Bruschetta

This summery bruschetta is as easy (and delicious) as it gets

By Angela Casley
Friday Dec. 13, 2019

One of the great things about summer is cooking outdoors and keeping cleaning up to a minimum. Even more fabulous is the flavour that a barbecue adds to your meal. I'll be making the most of cooking outdoors over the next few months.

BARBECUED MEDITERRANEAN BRUSCHETTA RECIPE
Makes 6 large

6 thick slices rustic bread
¼ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic, peeled
1 eggplant, ½ cm slices lengthways
1 courgette, sliced
1 red pepper
300g feta
1 cup basil leaves
Lemon wedges to serve

1. Preheat a barbecue grill.

2. Drizzle the bread with a little oil and toast until golden on the barbecue. Remove from the heat and rub with the garlic cloves. Set aside.

3. Rub the eggplant and courgette with oil and barbecue until cooked through. Chargrill the pepper until blistered on all sides. Cool, then remove the skin and seeds and slice into 2cm strips.

4. To assemble the bruschetta, mash half the feta roughly and spread on to the toast, sprinkle over a few basil leaves, layer the vegetables then finish with the remaining feta, sliced.

5. Just before serving turn an oven grill to high. Place bruschetta under the grill to brown the feta, then serve with a squeeze of lemon.

Barbecued Mediterranean Vegetable Bruschetta

