Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it's on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.

BARBECUED PRAWNS WITH TARRAGON & CITRUS BUTTER RECIPE

Makes 16

25g butter, melted

4 garlic cloves, crushed

2 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp orange zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup chopped fresh tarragon (reserve some leaves for garnish)

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

16 large raw prawns, shells on

Crusty bread to serve

1. Make the butter by combining the butter, garlic, zest, juice, tarragon, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

2. Wash and pat dry the prawns then place in a large bowl. Add half the butter and toss.

3. Heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for four minutes each side. Brush with a little extra butter if needed.

4. Serve hot with extra tarragon leaves, crusty bread and remaining butter on the side.

