Be sure to serve these prawns with crusty bread to soak up all the flavour. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecued Prawns With Tarragon & Citrus Butter

This recipe proves seafood and tarragon are a match made in heaven

By Angela Casley
Sunday Feb. 23, 2020

Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it's on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.

BARBECUED PRAWNS WITH TARRAGON & CITRUS BUTTER RECIPE
Makes 16

25g butter, melted
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp orange zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
½ cup chopped fresh tarragon (reserve some leaves for garnish)
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
16 large raw prawns, shells on
Crusty bread to serve

1. Make the butter by combining the butter, garlic, zest, juice, tarragon, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

2. Wash and pat dry the prawns then place in a large bowl. Add half the butter and toss.

3. Heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for four minutes each side. Brush with a little extra butter if needed.

4. Serve hot with extra tarragon leaves, crusty bread and remaining butter on the side.

