Barbecued Watermelon With Jalapeno Marinade

Tie some herbs together to use as the basting brush for extra flavour

By Angela Casley
Serve this show-stopping dish at your next gathering. Photo / Babiche Martens
Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022

Surprise your guests with a great meat alternative, where the texture of the watermelon is transformed through the cooking process. If your watermelon is small, use it whole, or cut a piece from a large one.

BARBECUED WATERMELON WITH JALAPENO MARINADE RECIPE
Serves 6 

1kg piece watermelon, peeled
1 tsp salt

Marinade
1 cup coriander
2 Tbsp chopped rosemary
2 garlic cloves
1 green chilli, seeds removed
2 Tbsp tahini
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp runny honey
2 tsp sesame oil

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the watermelon in an oven dish. Sprinkle over the salt and place into the oven for 1½ hours, turning once during cooking. The liquid will fill the dish. Drain the liquid and cool the watermelon.

3. To make the marinade, blend together the coriander, rosemary, garlic, chilli, tahini, soy sauce, honey and sesame oil. Brush half the mixture on to the watermelon while it is cooling. Leave to marinate overnight or for at least four hours.

4. Heat a barbecue plate to a medium heat. Drizzle a little extra oil on to the watermelon. Place it on the barbecue, cooking for 20-25 minutes until golden, turning gently while cooking. Brush a little more marinade on as it cooks, reserving the remainder for serving. Allow to sit for 10 minutes.

5. To serve, slice and drizzle over any juices.

This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Six.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Grilled Flounder With Burnt Sage Butter & Pea Risotto

A creamy risotto, a drizzling of butter and a few crispy sage leaves make this fish feel incredibly luxurious

Barbecue Mussels With Chilli Recipe

Muster some mussels for a delectably smoky addition to your summer table

Husky Barbecued Corn With Dukkah Butter

Put this season's sweet corn to good use with this elevated take on a summer favourite

Barbecued Chicken Shish Kebabs With Couscous & Yoghurt

It doesn't get much easier, or more delicious, than this simple shish recipe

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

How To Barbecue Watermelon Glazed With A Divine Jalapeno Marinade

This Tomato, Fennel & Tuna Salad Recipe Harnesses Fresh, Seasonal Ingredients

This Must Be The Place: The Local Cafes, Bars & Restaurants We'll Be Frequenting These Holidays

Delicious Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Thighs To Make Over & Over Again

This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea

Opinion: It's High Time People Stop Questioning Why I'm Not Drinking

Hisham Assaad's Armenian Spicy Sausages (Soujok)
View More

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter