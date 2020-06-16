Aromatic & Warming Beef Pho Recipe

Rich and full of flavour, create one of our favourite Vietnamese classics at home

By Angela Casley

Beef pho. Picture / Babiche Martens

A good pho is all about a delicious stock infused with Asian flavours. As with any soup, if you have time to make your own stock the day before it will only enhance the flavour. If not, a good-quality store-brought stock will suffice. Rich and aromatic, this is perfect to serve as a lighter dinner.

BEEF PHO RECIPE

Serves 4

1 litre good quality beef stock

4 cm piece ginger, sliced

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise

1 Tbsp each soy sauce and fish sauce

1 red chilli, sliced thinly

200g rice noodles

400g sirloin steak, sliced thinly

2 cups bean sprouts

1 bunch coriander

To serve ½ cup chopped roasted peanuts

2 limes, halved

1. Into a large pot place the stock. Add the ginger, cinnamon, star anise, soy sauce, fish sauce and half the chilli. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes to infuse all the flavours. It can be refrigerated until needed at this stage.

2. Cook the rice noodles.

3. To serve, into four bowls arrange the rice noodles, place in the sliced steak and bean sprouts. Bring the broth to the boil and remove any inedible cinnamon sticks or star anise, then pour over the steak and sprouts, which will cook them.

4. Garnish with extra chilli, peanuts and coriander. Squeeze in the juice of half a lime per bowl.

