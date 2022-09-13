Photo / Babiche Martens

In This Tart, Beetroot Is Transformed Into An Irresistible Anytime Meal

If you like assertive flavours — like blue cheese and garlic — this golden tart is for you

By Angela Casley
This is such a great standby tart to whip up, especially if you have a roll of puff pastry in the freezer. Cut the beetroot into different shapes but ensure the sizes are similar, so they all cook evenly. I love adding other bits and pieces to this tart, like nuts, cheese and herbs.

BEETROOT, BLUE CHEESE AND GARLIC TART RECIPE
Serves 8

1 kg beetroot, mixed
2 onions, cut into wedges
8 cloves garlic, skin on
1 Tbsp orange zest
4 stalks oregano
¼ cup olive oil
2 tsp brown sugar
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper, to taste
450g puff pastry
150g blue cheese

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Cut the beetroot into roughly the same size pieces. Place on a large baking tray. Add the onion, garlic, zest and oregano. Drizzle over the oil and toss. Bake for 40 minutes or until the beetroot has softened. Remove and toss through the sugar and vinegar. Season to taste.

3. Turn the oven to 200C.

4. On a lightly floured bench roll the pastry to a 30cm x 20cm rectangle. Place the vegetables onto the pastry, leaving a 1.5cm border. Crumble over the cheese then place into the oven for 20 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and golden.

 

