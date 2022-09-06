A Fully Loaded Salad Featuring Salmon, Beetroot & Butter Beans
Smoky, fresh and saucy, with avocado! Who said butter beans had to be boring?
If I am in a dilemma on what to have for dinner, I usually do a quick scan of the pantry and some creation will come of it. This is a great salad for any occasion and is made from a combination of pantry and fridge items.
SALMON, BEETROOT AND BUTTER BEAN SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
1 medium beetroot
1 ½ cups cooked butter beans
1 avocado, cut in chunks
1 Tbsp lemon juice
150g feta
150g smoked salmon, flaked
1 cup shredded Italian parsley
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
1 tsp caster sugar
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1. Firstly make the dressing. Into a jar combine the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, soy and mustard, shaking well.
2. Peel and cut the beetroot into thin sticks and place into a large bowl. Add the butter beans, avocado, lemon, feta, salmon and parsley. Very gently combine with half the dressing.
3. Place the fresh salad on to a serving platter and serve the remaining dressing on the side.
