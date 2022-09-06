Photo / Babiche Martens

A Fully Loaded Salad Featuring Salmon, Beetroot & Butter Beans

Smoky, fresh and saucy, with avocado! Who said butter beans had to be boring?

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022

If I am in a dilemma on what to have for dinner, I usually do a quick scan of the pantry and some creation will come of it. This is a great salad for any occasion and is made from a combination of pantry and fridge items.

SALMON, BEETROOT AND BUTTER BEAN SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

1 medium beetroot
1 ½ cups cooked butter beans
1 avocado, cut in chunks
1 Tbsp lemon juice
150g feta
150g smoked salmon, flaked
1 cup shredded Italian parsley

Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
1 tsp caster sugar
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp Dijon mustard

1. Firstly make the dressing. Into a jar combine the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, soy and mustard, shaking well.

2. Peel and cut the beetroot into thin sticks and place into a large bowl. Add the butter beans, avocado, lemon, feta, salmon and parsley. Very gently combine with half the dressing.

3. Place the fresh salad on to a serving platter and serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Hummus Lovers, We're Here For You With This Simple Side Dish

Trust in the marriage of chickpeas, broccoli and bocconcini

Rocket Cream Makes This Halloumi & Broccolini Salad A Stand-Out

The creamy rocket dressing is an ideal complement to salty, crispy halloumi

Make Lunch This Pawpaw, Prawn & Tofu Salad With A Sweet-Sour Tamarind Dressing

Light and tasty, pawpaws are at their best at the moment

Janneke Philippi's Couscous Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato & Artichoke

For a fuller flavour and extra fibre, use wholemeal couscous

More Food & Drink

A Fully Loaded Salad Featuring Salmon, Beetroot & Butter Beans

Hummus Lovers, We're Here For You With This Simple Side Dish

These Quick-To-Make Almond & Fruit Pastries Taste Like A Labour Of Love

Sid Sahrawat's Cardamom Creme Brulee Recipe

This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

At The Sudima's New Rooftop Bar, Order A Cocktail

30 Great Recipes For Some Serious Lunch Inspiration

These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs

A Malaysian-Style High Tea Is Headed To Stamford Plaza
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter