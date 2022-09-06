A Fully Loaded Salad Featuring Salmon, Beetroot & Butter Beans

If I am in a dilemma on what to have for dinner, I usually do a quick scan of the pantry and some creation will come of it. This is a great salad for any occasion and is made from a combination of pantry and fridge items.

SALMON, BEETROOT AND BUTTER BEAN SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

1 medium beetroot

1 ½ cups cooked butter beans

1 avocado, cut in chunks

1 Tbsp lemon juice

150g feta

150g smoked salmon, flaked

1 cup shredded Italian parsley

Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1. Firstly make the dressing. Into a jar combine the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, soy and mustard, shaking well.

2. Peel and cut the beetroot into thin sticks and place into a large bowl. Add the butter beans, avocado, lemon, feta, salmon and parsley. Very gently combine with half the dressing.

3. Place the fresh salad on to a serving platter and serve the remaining dressing on the side.

