Level Up Your Salad Routine With Tuna & Beetroot Zoodles

If you have looked at okra at the supermarket and wondered what to do with it, this is a good way to give it a go. Adding to a flavoursome salad with beetroot and an array of spices is a great go-to and will impress any visitors. You can make your own zoodles or buy them premade.

FIVE SPICE TUNA AND BEETROOT ZOODLE SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp turmeric

1 cup chopped okra

400g beetroot zoodles

½ cup chopped coriander

1 lemon or lime, to squeeze

2 cups rocket leaves

200g piece tuna

½ tsp five spice

2 Tbsp lemon oil, to drizzle

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the cumin seeds and turmeric, then add the okra, frying for a few minutes to soften. Add the zoodles and half the coriander, tossing until just softened. Remove the pan from the heat and squeeze over half the lemon or lime. Toss through the rocket leaves.

2. Rub the tuna with the five spice and season with salt and pepper. Heat another small pan to a high heat. Cook the tuna for 3 minutes each side. Remove and thinly slice. Add to the salad and drizzle with lemon oil and a squeeze of lemon.

3. Serve the salad warm.

