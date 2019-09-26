Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes
These lovely little bombes are proof that dessert doesn't have to be difficult to be delicious
This dessert is often whipped up when I have egg whites left over from making mayonnaise. For convenience however, store-bought meringues will suffice. Once the bombes are in the freezer they will last for up to a month.
BERRY MERINGUE BOMBES RECIPE
Makes 6
Ingredients
3 cups frozen mixed berries, thawed
3 cups crushed meringues
300ml cream, lightly whipped
Fresh berries to serve
1. Line 6 x 8cm ring moulds or a 1 x 20cm cake tin with aluminium foil.
2. Place thawed berries in a food processor and whizz until smooth. Pour through a fine sieve, removing any pips. Reserve a third of a cup of puree for garnish.
3. Place meringues and cream in a large bowl and fold together gently. Slowly add puree, stirring just a little so it swirls rather than is completely mixed through.
4. Spoon mixture into the rings or cake tin, cover and freeze for a least four hours or overnight.
5. To serve, sit bombes on the bench for 10 minutes to soften before plating. Garnish with berries and a drizzle of reserved puree.