Store-bought meringues add to the ease of creating this simple dessert. Photo / Babiche Martins

Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes

These lovely little bombes are proof that dessert doesn't have to be difficult to be delicious

By Angela Casley
Friday Sept. 27, 2019

This dessert is often whipped up when I have egg whites left over from making mayonnaise. For convenience however, store-bought meringues will suffice. Once the bombes are in the freezer they will last for up to a month.

BERRY MERINGUE BOMBES RECIPE
Makes 6

Ingredients
3 cups frozen mixed berries, thawed
3 cups crushed meringues
300ml cream, lightly whipped
Fresh berries to serve

1. Line 6 x 8cm ring moulds or a 1 x 20cm cake tin with aluminium foil.

2. Place thawed berries in a food processor and whizz until smooth. Pour through a fine sieve, removing any pips. Reserve a third of a cup of puree for garnish.

3. Place meringues and cream in a large bowl and fold together gently. Slowly add puree, stirring just a little so it swirls rather than is completely mixed through.

4. Spoon mixture into the rings or cake tin, cover and freeze for a least four hours or overnight.

5. To serve, sit bombes on the bench for 10 minutes to soften before plating. Garnish with berries and a drizzle of reserved puree.

