Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes

This dessert is often whipped up when I have egg whites left over from making mayonnaise. For convenience however, store-bought meringues will suffice. Once the bombes are in the freezer they will last for up to a month.

BERRY MERINGUE BOMBES RECIPE

Makes 6

Ingredients

3 cups frozen mixed berries, thawed

3 cups crushed meringues

300ml cream, lightly whipped

Fresh berries to serve

1. Line 6 x 8cm ring moulds or a 1 x 20cm cake tin with aluminium foil.

2. Place thawed berries in a food processor and whizz until smooth. Pour through a fine sieve, removing any pips. Reserve a third of a cup of puree for garnish.

3. Place meringues and cream in a large bowl and fold together gently. Slowly add puree, stirring just a little so it swirls rather than is completely mixed through.

4. Spoon mixture into the rings or cake tin, cover and freeze for a least four hours or overnight.

5. To serve, sit bombes on the bench for 10 minutes to soften before plating. Garnish with berries and a drizzle of reserved puree.

