Make The Most Of Berry Season With These Sweet Recipes

Yoghurt Pannacotta

Light and delightfully perfect for finishing a meal, pannacotta is a wonderful summer dessert. In this recipe, its topped with strawberries cooked briefly with a little Cointreau. What could be better?



Apple & Berry Loaf

This light loaf is irresistible served sliced with fresh ricotta slathered on top. Enjoy for breakfast, or any time the craving strikes.

Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes

These lovely little bombes are proof that dessert doesn't have to be difficult to be delicious. All it takes is four simple ingredients and a few easy steps.

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Fair warning, it's hard to stop at just one slice of this indulgent tart. Top it with a mixture of fresh strawberries, pomegranate arils and slightly tart freeze-dried raspberries. The combination is sublime.

Macerated Berries

This boozy berry recipe was designed with Christmas in mind, but also makes an ideal dessert whenever fresh berries are in season. All you need to do is stir then leave to sit. Easy as that.

Raspberry Curd Tartlets

Lemon curd fans will adore this raspberry version, especially served inside homemade tarlet cases. An easy yet impressive dessert that will be adored by dinner guests.

Strawberry & Pomegranate Loaf With Lemon Icing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry & Pomegranate Loaf With Lemon Icing

This loaf is a delicious and practical way to make the most of summer fruit. Serve simply with icing, or garnish with extra fruit for added wow-factor.

Raspberry & Orange Mousse

Whip up a romantic dessert for two with this light and fluffy raspberry mousse recipe. Try packing it on ice and taking along for a picnic. Serve with extra fresh berries and a couple of mint leaves.

Prosecco Jelly With Summer Berries

Love prosecco? Put it on the menu with this boozy dessert. The best thing is you can make this up to four days ahead of time. Then on the day, simply tip it out on to a platter and decorate with some pretty flowers.

Frozen Yoghurt Popsicles With Raspberry Honey Jam. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Frozen Yoghurt Popsicles With Raspberry Honey Jam

Try your hand at making your own popsicles with this easy recipe. These creamy indulgences are perfectly rich without being particularly sweet and are best enjoyed on a warm, sunny day.

Strawberry Tart

This tart is simplicity at its best. Short crust pastry, homemade custard and the season's best berries are combined to create a show stopping tart for your next sweet occasion.

Petite Boysenberry Pies

In this recipe, yoghurt spelt flour pastry is filled with a quick vanilla bean boysenberry jam, the kind with chia seeds, honey and little lemon. A light dusting of cinnamon is the perfect finishing touch.

Lemon Mousse With Poached Raspberries

Scarlet coloured raspberries are the most exquisite of fruits. In this recipe, they are served in unadorned simplicity, layered within a lemony cream mousse.

Blueberry & Mascarpone Tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Blueberry & Mascarpone Tart

For colour, texture and flavour this beautiful tart is perfect. The opulent hue of the blueberries work wonderfully and the dish is not too sweet.

Stunning Strawberry Salad With Basil & Greek Yoghurt

This strawberry salad may sound a little quirky, but trust us — it's a delicious addition to any table. Tossed with finely sliced basil, olive oil, lime juice and honey, this salad is a mix that somehow works very well together.

Raw Boysenberry Cheesecake Slice With Granola Crust

This raw berry cheesecake slice recipe will have you smitten with only one bite. Not only is it healthy and filled with nourishing ingredients, you’ll find it’s also incredibly fuss-free to make.

Blueberry Bakewell Slice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Blueberry Bakewell Slice

For a fruity and delicious treat to top off afternoon tea, try this moreish slice. We love blueberries in this slice, however other berries are just as delicious — strawberries are another favourite.

Roasted Strawberries

This stunningly beautiful strawberry dish sees berries roasted with red wine vinegar, honey and pine nuts to create a harmonious dessert. Serve while warm with a dollop of natural yoghurt.

Feijoa & Blueberry Buttermilk Cake

For a winning bake, you can't go past this cake. Moist and delicious, with a brown sugar crumble topping, this cake is best enjoyed with clouds of Greek yoghurt or cream.