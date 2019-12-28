Where To Find Auckland's Best Rooftop Bars For A Drink With A View

The Churchill

Twenty floors above Auckland City, you’ll find The Churchill, New Zealand’s highest rooftop bar. Discerning drinkers won’t be able to resist the 160-strong gin selection, while newbies can sample the clever 10/10/10 menu — where you choose your gin from a curated selection and match it with a mixer and botanicals. Once you’ve got your tipple in hand, settle into the seductive Paul Izzard-designed interior and soak up the unbeatable view. 396 Queen St, Auckland City

HI-SO

Fashion-first hotel SO/Auckland is also home to HI-SO, a beautiful rooftop bar with views stretching over the Waitemata Harbour to Rangitoto Island and beyond. The terrace is where you'll want to be to catch those afternoon rays; later on you can move inside and set up camp in a cosy booth. HI-SO has regular DJs playing just inside the terrace doors; the perfect accompaniment for one of the bar's signature cocktails such as the Gulf Spritzer (a lighter take on an Aperol Spritz) or the Miss Behavin', HI-SO's take on a Gin Fizz. Cnr Customs St East & Gore St, Auckland City

La Zeppa

If you're after an industrial vibe to your rooftop drinks, head for La Zeppa behind Victoria Park Market, which is housed in a former warehouse. This long-running Auckland bar and restaurant is home to an inviting outdoor space, complete with plenty of shade should you need it, and cute fairylights and colourful lanterns come nightfall. On the menu: an array of Mediterranean-inspired tapas, platters and large plates which accompany an extensive selection of beverages. 33 Drake St, Freemans Bay

The terrace at Saint Alice is an afternoon suntrap. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Saint Alice

The Viaduct is coming in hot as the place for rooftop drinks this summer, pun intended. One of the newer venues in this prime slice of Auckland real estate is Saint Alice, a restaurant specialising in seafood with a lovely outdoor terrace that serves as an afternoon suntrap. Our dining out editor Jesse Mulligan said, "...it’s great food in a good bar with a view you should be paying much more for. Follow the crowds up the escalator and enjoy." Sounds like good advice to us. Level 1, 204 Quay St, Viaduct Harbour

Dr Rudi’s

This fun bar in the Viaduct is a guaranteed good time thanks to the long list of beers on tap (many of which are Dr Rudi's own beers brewed on site), a great menu and two free bowling alleys. Sit back, soak up the sunshine and grab yourself a pizza by the foot (either one, two or three feet of pizza) or some kingfish and taro nachos to share, while indulging in some serious people-watching. Level 2, 204 Quay St, Viaduct Harbour

The Glass Goose

Don't rule out Federal St in the CBD for a rooftop tipple — you'll find The Glass Goose on top of a staircase down a little alley near The Fed. With design inspired by the type of glasshouse you find down the bottom of the garden, this inner-city haven is open from 11.30am until the wee smalls and is a lovely spot to while away a lazy summer afternoon. 78 Federal St, Auckland City

Seven not only offers spectacular views of the harbour, but has a great Asian-themed menu too. Photo / Getty Images

Seven

You'll find this chic rooftop sensation atop the Seafarers building at Britomart on, you guessed it, Level 7. Seven not only offers spectacular views of the harbour, but has a great Asian-themed menu too, courtesy of chef Fred Wong of Ebisu fame. Party nights are Fridays and Saturdays when both the DJ decks and cocktails are in full flight. 52 Tyler St, Auckland City

The Parasol & Swing Company

The brainchild of some of the city's experts when it comes to drinking, dining and design, you'll find The Parasol & Swing Company, yep, in the Viaduct, between Dr Rudi's and Soul Bar & Bistro. With the cocktails by legendary Ponsonby watering hole Mea Culpa (sadly no more), the menu by O'Connell St Bistro's Mark Southon (think burgers, tacos and cheese boards) and interiors by Paul Izzard Design, the sunny rooftop level of this two-storey venue has great views of one of the most vibrant areas of the city. 7/204 Quay St, Viaduct Harbour