Our Best Chocolate Recipes For An Outrageously Decadent Indulgence

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

This rich chocolate and prune tart is a surefire showstopper. Top with fresh fruit and serve with cream or icecream.

Chocolate Whiskey Mud Cakes

These decadent puddings packs a punch. We love serving it with passionfruit pulp and a scoop of vanilla icecream.

Chocolate whiskey mud cakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate Mousse Cups

This chocolate mousse is dense, yet delicate and smooth... and the perfect way to end a meal. You can use pomegranate seeds for colour and crunch and don’t forget a dollop of cream. Making individual chocolate cups ahead of time is perfect for portion control, and means you don’t need to fuss between courses.

Chocolate & Berry Lava Cakes

Have the barbecue going? These gooey berry lava cakes are an unmissable option for dessert.

Chocolate and berry lava cakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade Chocolate

This is proper dark (bittersweet) chocolate with no added flavourings, emulsifiers or powders. It’s rich and intense so best enjoyed in small pieces, letting it melt in your mouth to truly appreciate its pure flavour. To create a smooth chocolate with a glossy finish and a good ‘snap’ when broken, it is important to achieve the right ‘temper’.

Wickedly Sticky Chocolate & Date Meringue

Delicate, light and totally moreish — make this chocolate and date meringue for your next dinner party. It is well worth the extra effort.

Chocolate and date meringue. Photo / Babiche Martens

Triple Chocolate Brownies

These triple chocolate brownies are on the deeply gooey and decadent side of the brownie spectrum, featuring a soft, fudgy texture, and pockets of molten chocolate throughout. The additional richness comes from adding a handful of chopped chocolate to the glossy batter, although not absolutely necessary.

Orange, Oat & Chocolate Chip Cookies

You can’t go wrong with a classic chocolate chip cookie, but trust us with the addition of orange and oats. They bring texture and a hint of citrus that make these biscuits simply divine.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

We love this cake for many reasons — it's simple to make, it uses few ingredients, it's gluten-free and it looks fabulous. It's as rustic as it comes, but we say, embrace the cracks and serve it with a healthy dollop of whipped cream.

Chocolate Fondue

It's a throw-back to the sixties and seventies, but a fondue party is just too much to leave in the past. Have fun dipping your favourite seasonal fruit or marshmallows into this decadent chocolate fondue recipe. And a splash of liqueur to tickle it up a little.

Double Chocolate Raspberry Puddings

Chocolate and raspberry is the perfect marriage of flavours, and these puddings are the ultimate sweet treat using local bean-to-bar chocolate and raspberries from the garden. The trick is catching the puddings at the ideal sweet spot when the edges are just cooked, while the centre is still lusciously gooey.

White Chocolate Fudge

You can start this white chocolate fudge recipe in the microwave to hurry the process. It also saves you stirring for quite so long. Hazelnuts work well in this recipe, but you can also use other nuts, such as pistachios or macadamia. Store the fudge in an airtight jar — if you leave it on the bench and turn your back, it is sure to disappear!

White chocolate fudge. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake

This baked chocolate and raspberry cheesecake is great for when you're entertaining a crowd. The smooth and creamy filling is simply delicious and we recommend grating quality chocolate on top, and scattering a few raspberries to finish.

Rich Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

The only chocolate ice cream recipe you’ll ever need. Serve in chocolate bowls for added decadence, and a spoonful of raspberry puree.

Homemade chocolate icecream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate & Rum Cake

This is a flourless chocolate rum cake that needs to be served with lashings of whipped cream. There are only 5 ingredients in this simple yet decadent cake, and it makes a fantastic option if you're cooking for people with gluten sensitivities.

Pistachio & White Chocolate Shortbread Hearts

These light shortbread biscuits are buttery and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They're easy to make, too.

Guinness & Chocolate Cake With White Chocolate Topping

The Guinness stout gives the cake richness and depth of flavour. The cake is topped with white chocolate icing and a sprinkling of poppy seeds. In theory, this cake should last a week if stored in an airtight container, but we'd be surprised if it doesn't get devoured sooner than that!

Banana & Hazelnut Chocolate Puddings

Love banana? Try these prep-ahead puddings with a scoop of icecream.

Chocolate Steamed Pudding

This is a chocolate version of the fruity Christmas pudding, that will be perfect for a less traditional festive menu. Serve this moist chocolatey dessert with cream or ice cream, as well as fresh raspberries for a fruity burst.

Chocolate Mousse & Red Wine Prunes

Elevate a silky chocolate mousse with decadent prunes cooked in red wine and sugar.

Dark Chocolate & Almond Bark

This recipe has just four easy-to-find ingredients, each lending its own sensuous element and remarkable health benefits. Rich, dark chocolate, with its intoxicating melt-in-your-mouth quality; a touch of fragrant grated orange zest; a generous helping of crunchy almonds; and chewy, sweet-tart dried cherries all bring a considerable dose of health-protective antioxidants along with their flavour.

Gluten-Free Chocolate & Orange Cake

This delicious cake is the ne plus ultra of chocolate and orange baked goods.

Gluten-free chocolate and orange cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Raw Espresso Brownie With Salted Caramel Ganache

It’s the salted dark chocolate ganache on top that makes these brownies almost impossibly decadent.

Bitter Chocolate Self-Saucing Pudding

Deliciously dark and bitter chocolate is the base of the indulgent chocolate sauce that makes this dessert a real winner with chocolate-lovers. As with any good self-saucing pudding, the result is a moist dessert that only needs a drizzle of cream to finish.

Bitter self-saucing chocolate pudding. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mexican Chocolate Mousse

Eleanor Ozich enjoys the way deep, dark chocolate marries with fruit, and on this occasion, with the citrus of orange. Delicate spices are beautiful here: a little cinnamon, nutmeg and chilli add a warming component to this luscious dessert.

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

This cake boasts layers of chocolate, boozy ganache and cream. Garnish with a little extra chocolate.

White & Dark Chocolate Brownie

One doesn’t need an excuse to make a squidgy chocolate brownie. It is good at any time of day. Cut into the size that suits you — perhaps smaller pieces to follow an evening meal or larger chunks for keeping your energy up at work. Try heating a piece for 20 seconds in the microwave and serving with vanilla bean ice cream, or slicing in half horizontally and filling with icecream.

Easy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters

Make these easy-to-make salty-sweet nut clusters for a post-dinner treat.