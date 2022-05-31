Spice Up Your Life With These Warming Curry Recipes

Potato, Lime & Cherry Tomato Curry With Raita

Vegetarians, this one's for you. This curry is brimming with flavour and ready in a heartbeat.

Lamb & Potato Rendang

The flavours in this lamb rendang combine to create a heavenly aroma through the house as it slowly cooks in the oven.



Yellow Chicken Curry

Yellow curry is generally not too spicy, so it’s a good one to serve to get youngsters used to the flavours.



Chicken Masala

This delicious curry is a perfect weeknight dinner meal that doesn't take long to put together.

Chicken masala. Photo / Babiche Martens

Butter Chicken

A tried-and-true curry you'll crave all winter long. Serve it hot with rice and plenty of your favourite naan.

Thai Fish Curry

Cardamom, fennel, cumin and coriander blend with tamarind and coconut milk in this satisfying recipe.

Red Chicken Curry

"This red chicken curry recipe is one of our weekly winners at home (cheating a little using a bought curry paste for total convenience)," says Angela Casley. "We are big on wilted red cabbage added at the end, the colour is vibrant and it also adds a little crunch."

Fish & Tomato Curry With Coconut Milk

Homemade curry paste and warming spices are the key to creating this comforting dish.

Fish and tomato curry. Photo / Babiche Martens

Snapper Curry

Celebrity chef Peter Kuruvita, of the Noosa Beach House, shares his tasty recipe for fish curry.

Pumpkin, Mushroom & Tomato Red Curry

Mushrooms and pumpkin are the perfect match for this dish's hot red chillies and coconut cream.

Pumpkin, mushroom and tomato red curry. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aubergine & Chickpea Curry

A light and simple aubergine-packed curry that can be enjoyed all year round.

Chicken & Potato Curry

Fijian-Indian style curries are not too creamy and are a great curry to eat with family and friends over the winter period.

Tofu & Pumpkin Curry

This is the ultimate comfort dish for vegetarians. The slow-cooked vegetables and pulses combine with creamy coconut for a gentle flavour, while the tofu becomes soft and tender.