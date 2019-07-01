Our Favourite Fancy Mince Recipes To Try For Dinner

Lamb Ragu With Sweet Potato Mash

It's impossible to resist this fragrant ragu, inspired by the Sicilian combination of rich lamb, dried mint and a pinch of chilli flakes. Deep and complex, this melt-in-your-mouth dish will become a family favourite.

Mediterranean Stuffed Marrow

If you're in possession of a monster courgette try stuffing it. By scooping out the fleshy inside, the marrow works as a great vessel to hold this Mediterranean beef mix. Serve with a salad and if there’s any left over, it’s delicious the next day.

Chicken & Mushroom Larb On Noodles. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken & Mushroom Larb On Noodles

This recipe sees chicken mince stir-fried with ginger, garlic and chilli to create a fragrant, flavour-packed mix that's delicious served on top of noodles. Its quick cook time makes it perfect for your weeknight recipe rotation.

Venison Meatballs In Tomato Sauce

Try something a little different next time a meatball craving strikes with this recipe. Minced venison is combined with anchovies, paprika and lemon and served alongside a thick, rich tomato sauce. Spaghetti and parmesan are ideal accompaniments.

Lamb & Feta Meatballs With Smoky Eggplant Hummus. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lamb & Feta Meatballs With Smoky Eggplant Hummus

This may be the best wrap filling ever. Homemade lamb and feta meatballs are perfect with smoky eggplant hummus, yoghurt and salad. Pop everything onto a piece of warm Lebanese bread and you'll be in heaven.

Pork & Peanut Balls

These meatballs are packed with flavour, boasting a combination of pork mince, coriander, spring onion and ginger. Peanuts add crunch, while sweet chilli brings a subtle spice. Serve with toothpicks and extra sweet chilli for a moreish bite at your next drinks.

Spaghetti & Parmesan Meatballs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spaghetti & Parmesan Meatballs

Spaghetti and meatballs is always a winner. Here, beef and pork mince are combined with just a few other ingredients to make them delicious. A good idea is to double the recipe and put half in the freezer for another week.

Turkish Bread With Lamb, Halloumi & Pomegranate

This dish may sound labour intensive, but really is quite simple. Homemade flatbreads are topped with subtly spiced lamb mince, golden halloumi and tangy yoghurt dressing. It’s the perfect meal for a slow weekend.

Pork Pastry Rolls. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pork Pastry Rolls

Nothing beats a good old sausage roll — this homemade version, made with puff pastry, is packed with a tasty savoury Asian filling. These are super quick to make, and you could even have them in the fridge, ready to cook.

Lamb Skewers

These lamb skewers will be a welcome addition to your next barbecue. Make ahead of time, then throw on the grill for a few minutes. Easy as that.

Pork & Chive Dumplings With Chilli Ginger Dipping Sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pork & Chive Dumplings With Chilli Ginger Dipping Sauce

Once you have mastered making this dumpling recipe there’s no turning back, simply choose your favourite filling and away you go. Get little fingers at home to help, it’s a fun family meal to make together and a thrifty dish to serve to a crowd.

Pork Mince With Caramelised Carrots

This is an extraordinarily deep flavoured dish, one for when you feel like something rich, bright and earthy. Best of all, it's all created in just one pot. Serve with rice, pasta or mashed potatoes for a delicious family dinner.

Soft Beef Mince Tacos With Fresh Salsa. Photo / Babiche Martens

Soft Beef Mince Tacos With Fresh Salsa

This beef taco recipe is simple to make and goes a long way. The ingredients can be diced, sliced and mixed ahead of time, making serving quick and simple. They’re perfect for lunch the following day if there are leftovers.

Chicken Satay Kebabs With Homemade Peanut Sauce

Creating a takeaway favourite at home is easier than you think. Rather than using chicken pieces, try minced meat combined with zingy flavours like sweet chilli and ginger. Try doubling this recipe if you're having guests, or make extra for lunchboxes.

Pork & Noodle Soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pork & Noodle Soup

This comforting soup is perfect for warming up on cooler nights. All you need is one pot to cook the mushroom broth, poach the meatballs and heat up the noodles. Add an extra kick of chilli if you like it spicy.

Pork Enchiladas With Chilli Corn

Masterchef winner Tim Read shares a recipe for cheesy pork enchiladas from his recipe book, Gather. Fair warning though, you may be tempted to eat the whole lot once you have a taste.

Lamb & Quinoa-Stuffed Courgettes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lamb & Quinoa-Stuffed Courgettes

Courgettes are the perfect vessel for this delicious mix of spiced lamb mince, quinoa and spinach. Enjoy as a satisfying dinner or long lunch dish that also happens to be gluten-free.

Persian Spinach & Beef Kofta Soup With Warmed Flatbreads

The key to this Persian soup recipe is a good chicken stock that is flavoursome and punchy. Versatile beef mince adds a good protein hit and turns this from a broth into a meal. Eat with warm flatbread torn into chunks and use to dip and scoop out the kofta.