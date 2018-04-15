15 Feijoa Recipes You'll Fall in Love With
The season is upon us, so make the most of your glorious green bounty
Feijoa Coconut Gems
Cooked in irons that are heated in the oven, these feijoa coconut gems make a lovely petite treat, well-suited to sharing with a pot of tea.
Feijoa & Blueberry Buttermilk Cake
Moist and delicious, this cake is the perfect way to use in these times of abundant feijoas.
Feijoa, Honey & Pistachio Strudel
Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry.
Buttermilk Pancakes with Poached Feijoas
Fluffy pancakes get a sweet and tart twist with the addition of juicy poached feijoas.
Spiced Feijoa & Apple Brown Rice Bircher
The addition of a little spice, feijoas and grated apple results in a delicate and delightful breakfast bircher.
Feijoa, Honey Yoghurt Smoothie
Feijoas are excellent in a crumble or pie, but try them out in this simple and delicious autumn spiced smoothie.
Feijoa Tarte Tartin
Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry or caramelised under a blanket of crispy pastry in a tarte tatin.
Feijoa Strudel
Cook feijoas with vanilla, a little cinnamon, brown sugar, lemon and a splash of sherry then wrap them in puff pastry and bake to make a scrumptious strudel which is good with either yoghurt or custard.
Feijoa Jelly
Making jelly is a perfect way to ensure all those feijoas don’t go to waste. It’s fabulous on a cheese platter, or served with a roasted leg of lamb or pork.
The Forest Cantina's Feijoa Chutney
This Feijoas chutney is a little sharp and not too sweet. It’s the perfect accompaniment to bread and cheese or to dollop on the side of meatloaf or home-made sausage rolls.
Walnut Shortbread with Feijoa & Ricotta Filling
One of our favourite desserts at the moment is walnuts baked into a basic shortbread recipe, cooked in two discs, cooled and filled with feijoas and ricotta. It’s not too sweet, and quite impressive.
Feijoa, Ginger & Almond Crumble
A buttery feijoa crumble recipe is a favourite dessert and is delicious made with ground almonds and ginger. Serve nice and hot with a dollop of cream.
Feijoa Bakewell Tart
Try this tasty tart for a traditional English afternoon tea with a fruity and feijoa twist.
Feijoa, Peach and Cardamom Crumble
It's hard to beat a hot bowl of crumble as the evenings get cooler, more delicious with the addition of feijoas.
Slow-Roasted Feijoas with Star Anise
Slow-roasted feijoas make a perfect accompaniment to decadent desserts, or are delicious on their own with a dollop of yoghurt or custard on a cooler evening.