15 Feijoa Recipes You'll Fall in Love With

Feijoa Coconut Gems

Cooked in irons that are heated in the oven, these feijoa coconut gems make a lovely petite treat, well-suited to sharing with a pot of tea.

Feijoa & Blueberry Buttermilk Cake

Moist and delicious, this cake is the perfect way to use in these times of abundant feijoas.

Feijoa, Honey & Pistachio Strudel

Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry.



Buttermilk Pancakes with Poached Feijoas

Fluffy pancakes get a sweet and tart twist with the addition of juicy poached feijoas.

Spiced Feijoa & Apple Brown Rice Bircher

The addition of a little spice, feijoas and grated apple results in a delicate and delightful breakfast bircher.

Feijoa, Honey Yoghurt Smoothie

Feijoas are excellent in a crumble or pie, but try them out in this simple and delicious autumn spiced smoothie.

Feijoa Tarte Tartin

Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry or caramelised under a blanket of crispy pastry in a tarte tatin.

Feijoa Strudel

Cook feijoas with vanilla, a little cinnamon, brown sugar, lemon and a splash of sherry then wrap them in puff pastry and bake to make a scrumptious strudel which is good with either yoghurt or custard.

Feijoa Jelly

Making jelly is a perfect way to ensure all those feijoas don’t go to waste. It’s fabulous on a cheese platter, or served with a roasted leg of lamb or pork.

The Forest Cantina's Feijoa Chutney

This Feijoas chutney is a little sharp and not too sweet. It’s the perfect accompaniment to bread and cheese or to dollop on the side of meatloaf or home-made sausage rolls.

Fill shortbread with feijoas and ricotta for a impressive dessert. Picture / Babiche Martens

Walnut Shortbread with Feijoa & Ricotta Filling

One of our favourite desserts at the moment is walnuts baked into a basic shortbread recipe, cooked in two discs, cooled and filled with feijoas and ricotta. It’s not too sweet, and quite impressive.

Feijoa, Ginger & Almond Crumble

A buttery feijoa crumble recipe is a favourite dessert and is delicious made with ground almonds and ginger. Serve nice and hot with a dollop of cream.

A fruity and feijoa twist on a classic tart. Picture / Babiche Martens

Feijoa Bakewell Tart

Try this tasty tart for a traditional English afternoon tea with a fruity and feijoa twist.

Feijoa, Peach and Cardamom Crumble

It's hard to beat a hot bowl of crumble as the evenings get cooler, more delicious with the addition of feijoas.

Slow roasted feijoas make a perfect accompaniment to any dessert. Picture / Babiche Martens

Slow-Roasted Feijoas with Star Anise

Slow-roasted feijoas make a perfect accompaniment to decadent desserts, or are delicious on their own with a dollop of yoghurt or custard on a cooler evening.