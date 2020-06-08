Pudding Recipes: The Perfect Desserts For A Cosy Night In

Fruit Sponge Pudding With Cream

This is a fruit sponge to die for. Use whatever fruit you have on hand, top it with a light, spongy topping and serve with cream or icecream. Simple comfort food at its best.

Homegrown Kitchen's Double Chocolate Raspberry Puddings

Eat these puddings warm topped with a dollop of yoghurt or drizzle of cream. If making these for a dinner party, the batter can be prepared ahead of time and baked after the main course. Your guests will be oohing and ahhing over these.

Banana, Hazelnut & Chocolate Puddings

These banana puddings can be prepared ahead of time and placed in the fridge until you are ready to bake, to ensure you can enjoy them hot from the oven with your family or flatmates (lucky them). Don’t forget cream or icecream to serve.

Overnight Orange & Chia Pudding

Pudding for breakfast? Rich in fibre, these little pearls take five minutes to turn into a tasty pudding and will last in the fridge for up to five days. Great for getting your mornings sorted in one bowl. It's also gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free, so it's perfect for pretty much everyone.

Toffee-Topped Rice Pudding With Pineapple & Orange. Photo / Babiche Martens

Toffee-Topped Rice Pudding With Pineapple & Orange

This delicious, warm rice pudding recipe is pure satisfaction for those with a sweet tooth. You'll love tapping through the crunchy demerara sugar topping. It’s great served with colourful fruit. If you're craving a different flavour combination, try Orange & Pomegranate, or Feijoa.

Indian Bread Pudding (Shahi Tukra)

This is a dessert from Hyderabad, created by an imaginative chef who thought up a recipe to use the bread brought by the Europeans to India. The leavened bread was popularly termed ‘double roti’ because of its size. Saffron, almonds and raisins add wonderful colour and texture.

Little Pear & Ginger Puddings

Cancel your plans, these little puds are the perfect excuse to stay in. All you need is a handful of ingredients from the pantry and you're on your way to dessert bliss.

Date & Caramel Steamed Pudding

This classic dessert is a family favourite for a reason. Simple to prepare and sure to delight, this tried-and-true pudding goes down a treat with extra caramel sauce and a dollop of cream.

Apricot & Ginger Pudding. Photo / Babiche Martens

Apricot & Ginger Pudding

This apricot and ginger pudding is moist and delicious, hot or cold, and you can change the fruit depending on the season. Pears, plums or apples will make a tasty pudding. Find stem ginger in jars at your local supermarket.

Sponge Pudding with Apple & Rhubarb

Apple and rhubarb are the perfect marriage of flavours in this delicious pud. Serve warm with custard and enjoy when the weather calls for curling up with something comforting.

Sago Pudding With Passion Fruit & Blueberries. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sago Pudding With Passion Fruit & Blueberries

End your meal on a sweet note with this irresistible sago pudding, topped with beautiful seasonal fruit. It's a wonderfully tropical dessert, perfect served after an Asian-inspired meal.

Plum Pud

Classic desserts like this apple and plum sponge pudding can be made with any fruit. It is a perfect way to use what is growing in the garden or use some fruit you may have frozen just for an occasion like this. If you are a banana lover, try adding one to the cooked fruit. Served hot with cream or a good quality icecream, this dessert is hard to pass up.

Gluten-Free Date & Honey Pudding

If you are feeling a little naughty, try this gluten-free date and honey pudding. It is sweet, sticky and totally divine. Serve hot or cold with the honey caramel sauce. And, if you have any sauce left, save it and drizzle over a bowl of vanilla icecream and enjoy the gooeyness.

Bitter Chocolate Self-Saucing Pudding

Dark chocolate fans will adore this self-saucing pud. It has all the classic elements you know and love, with the addition of rich dark chocolate taking it to delicious new heights.

Viv's Sticky Banana & Date Puddings

Homemade caramel sauce is the perfect finishing touch to these little puddings. The combination of banana and date is rich, gooey decadence at its best.

Steaming Fruit Pudding. Photo / Babiche Martens

Steaming Fruit Pudding

A steamed pudding really is the ultimate winter warmer, and condensed milk and banana are a winning combinations — but don’t forget the whipped cream. If you are making your steamed pudding ahead of time, one to two minutes in the microwave will help to loosen the base and sides so you can invert it on to a plate.

Sticky Apricot & Almond Butter Puddings

These sticky and moist little apricot puddings are made with almond butter making them naturally free of gluten, and full of nourishment. They are topped with a fantastic dairy-free caramel sauce made with coconut cream and honey. Perfectly sweet and decadent — fabulous for impressing dinner guests.