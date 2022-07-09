You'll Want To Make This Reuben Sandwich Over & Over Again
Cheese-y, pickle-y goodness, with lashings of pastrami
There is no question that butter makes a better toastie. A salted butter adds flavour to your sandwich. These are a decent size, so halve the ingredients if serving to little ones or your granny!
REUBEN SANDWICH RECIPE
Makes 2
4 slices sourdough bread
25g butter
4 slices Swiss cheese
½ cup grated Edam cheese
1 cup sauerkraut
4 thin slices corned beef
4 slices pastrami
½ cup sliced pickled gherkins
Splash of Tabasco
Parsley, to sprinkle
1. Preheat a sandwich press, or use a frying pan.
2. Generously butter one side of each slice of bread. That will be the outside.
3. Layer up the filling; start with half the cheese then the sauerkraut, corned beef, pastrami, gherkins, more cheese and a good splash of Tabasco. Carefully lift into your press or pan and toast until the cheese is melted and oozing.
4. Let it sit for 2 minutes before cutting. Sprinkle with a little fresh parsley.
