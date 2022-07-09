You'll Want To Make This Reuben Sandwich Over & Over Again

There is no question that butter makes a better toastie. A salted butter adds flavour to your sandwich. These are a decent size, so halve the ingredients if serving to little ones or your granny!

REUBEN SANDWICH RECIPE

Makes 2

4 slices sourdough bread

25g butter

4 slices Swiss cheese

½ cup grated Edam cheese

1 cup sauerkraut

4 thin slices corned beef

4 slices pastrami

½ cup sliced pickled gherkins

Splash of Tabasco

Parsley, to sprinkle

1. Preheat a sandwich press, or use a frying pan.

2. Generously butter one side of each slice of bread. That will be the outside.

3. Layer up the filling; start with half the cheese then the sauerkraut, corned beef, pastrami, gherkins, more cheese and a good splash of Tabasco. Carefully lift into your press or pan and toast until the cheese is melted and oozing.

4. Let it sit for 2 minutes before cutting. Sprinkle with a little fresh parsley.

