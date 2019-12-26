Seriously Good Seafood Recipes To Try This Summer

Mussels & Cockles With Coriander Dressing

For the ultimate summer meal, chuck mussels and cockles on the barbecue, throw them on a platter and slather them with homemade coriander dressing. Be sure to serve with bread to mop up all the juices.

Crayfish & Parmesan Spaghetti

Using the very freshest of ingredients, this crayfish spaghetti served with the salty, sharp flavour of parmesan, makes for a sophisticated yet super simple dish. If crayfish isn’t available, large banana prawns make a great alternative.

Barbecue Prawn, Pineapple & Avocado Salad

This sweet and savoury combo is bound to be a favourite this barbecue season. Use the largest prawns you can find and be sure to barbecue the pineappple — it will caramelise it. The delicious sweetness works wonderfully with fresh crunchy lettuce and creamy avocado.

Smoked Fish Salad & Orecchiette

This salad is easily enjoyed on its own or as part of a wider lunch spread. The combination of fresh vegetables, lemon aioli and flakey smoked fish is simply delicious. Choose whatever smoked fish you wish — the options are endless.

Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado & Edamame

A good poke bowl loaded with healthy vibes is ideal for summer eating. They are so fast to make. The list of ingredients you can use is endless — you can easy tailor your selection to suit your tastes.

Pan-Fried Fish With Noodle Salad & Chilli Lime Dressing

Pan-fried fish served alongside a refreshing spring green noodle salad will leave you feeling invigorated and healthy. Be sure to drizzle with delicious chilli lime dressing.

Barbecued Teriyaki Salmon With Mango Salsa

For a crowd-pleasing dish, you can’t go past a side of salmon — especially when it's coated in homemade teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection on the barbecue. Serve with a sweet mango salsa and prepare to impress.

Warm Scallop & Prawn Salad With Hazelnut Butter

Classic prawn cocktail gets a posh update with large juicy prawns and sweet, subtle scallops. Sharp, crisp fennel and soft honeydew melon is topped with aromatic butter and dill, and a hazelnut crunch. Delish!

Soft Fish Tacos With Mango Salsa & Spicy Sauce

Fair warning, you may have to double this recipe. The combination of fresh panfried fish, sweet mango salsa and smokey, spicy chipotle sauce is too good to resist. Mashed avocado on the side is a must.

Salmon Skewers With Courgette & Lime

These bite-sized skewers are simply perfect for entertaining. Smoked salmon, ginger and lemony courgette is perfect for a crunchy, cooling snack. If you’re keen for something hot, try these teriyaki salmon kebabs.

Raw Coconut Fish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Raw Coconut Fish

For a moreish start to a picnic, this raw coconut fish is perfect. It requires no cooking whatsoever — simply some time in the fridge overnight. To eat, place a lettuce leaf on a slice of fresh white bread, pile with fish, wrap and eat.

Barbecue Prawns With Lime

You'll have a hit on your hands with these prawns skewers. Marinate your prawns in a zesty combination of chilli, soy, sugar and lime, thread on skewers and throw on the barbecue.

Prawn & Tomato Pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Prawn & Tomato Pasta

For an elegant and tasty dinner option, what could be nicer than tiger prawns, good quality linguine, garlic and chilli. This is a great standby for a super quick meal.

Lettuce Cups With Prawn & Mango

These lettuce cups create the perfect mouthful — sweet, crunchy and citrusy all at once. It's easy to make in stages, then simply assemble just before your guests arrive.

Coconut Fish With Parmesan Chips. Photo / Babiche Martens

Coconut Fish With Parmesan Chips

Add an extra summery twist to fish and chips with a coconut crumb. Serve alongside cheesy parmesan chips for a delicious family dinner.

Oysters Wrapped In Spinach

Bring out oysters at a party and you can guarantee they will disappear within seconds, they’re always such a hit. Here, they're delicately wrapped in a baby spinach leaf, along with a tiny taste of aioli, a squeeze of lime and caviar popped on top. It’s divine.

Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

A classic gets a tasty update with this recipe, which sees canned tuna swapped for fresh. You'll also appreciate the anchovy-spiked dressing. Serve with crusty buttered bread for a summer feast.

Mussel Bowls With Chorizo, Garlic & White Wine

Smoky chorizo is the perfect addition to these classic Kiwi mussel bowls. Enjoy for a relaxed lunch or lazy dinner with a crisp glass of white wine.