Our Favourite Simple Recipe For Spaghetti & Meatballs

These simple meatballs are equally fantastic served on a creamy mash of potato or kumara. They’re very versatile. Mix up the mince if you like with half lamb, half pork. Often I will decide what to use when I get to my local butcher and see what they have in stock.

ITALIAN MEATBALLS RECIPE

Serves 4

500g lamb mince

½ onion, finely chopped

1 cup grated parmesan

1 egg

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup chopped fresh oregano (or 1 tsp dried)

½ tsp salt

Freshly ground pepper

400g pasta of your choice

½ cup grated parmesan, to serve

Tomato Sauce

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

420g tin chopped tomatoes

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 cup basil leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Place the meat, onion, parmesan, egg, zest, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing well. Roll into large walnut-sized balls. Cover and refrigerate if not cooking immediately.

2. For the tomato sauce, warm the oil in a medium-sized pot. Add the garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and paste, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken slightly. Add the basil, salt and pepper.

3. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

4. Fry the meatballs in a little oil until cooked through and the outsides are caramelised. Toss in the hot tomato sauce and serve on the pasta with parmesan.

