Our Favourite Simple Recipe For Spaghetti & Meatballs
Bring your parmesan for the best kind of carbs and red sauce
These simple meatballs are equally fantastic served on a creamy mash of potato or kumara. They’re very versatile. Mix up the mince if you like with half lamb, half pork. Often I will decide what to use when I get to my local butcher and see what they have in stock.
ITALIAN MEATBALLS RECIPE
Serves 4
500g lamb mince
½ onion, finely chopped
1 cup grated parmesan
1 egg
1 Tbsp lemon zest
¼ cup chopped fresh oregano (or 1 tsp dried)
½ tsp salt
Freshly ground pepper
400g pasta of your choice
½ cup grated parmesan, to serve
Tomato Sauce
2 Tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic, crushed
420g tin chopped tomatoes
2 Tbsp tomato paste
1 cup basil leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
1. Place the meat, onion, parmesan, egg, zest, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing well. Roll into large walnut-sized balls. Cover and refrigerate if not cooking immediately.
2. For the tomato sauce, warm the oil in a medium-sized pot. Add the garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and paste, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken slightly. Add the basil, salt and pepper.
3. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.
4. Fry the meatballs in a little oil until cooked through and the outsides are caramelised. Toss in the hot tomato sauce and serve on the pasta with parmesan.
