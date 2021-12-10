Pop The Cork On Summer Holidays With These Light, Bright & Lovely Wines

Photo / Babiche Martens for Viva Magazine – Volume Four

As we head off on the holidays we thought might never come, here’s a selection of delicious bottles (and a can) to grab for that summer break. The emphasis is on fresh, light, bright, and fun styles, plus a touch of vacation adventure.

Greystone Organic Waipara Valley Petillant Naturel 2021, $49

Crack the cap on this fabulous fizz. Made from riesling, it’s clean, crisp and dry with notes of lime, crunchy green apple, mineral and whispers of white florals. As a pet-nat, it’s finished its fermentation in the bottle, leaving a little yeast sediment that Greystone has chosen to retain for added richness (just store the bottle upright). Unfined and unfiltered, it’s certified organic and additive free. Stockists: Fineowine.co.nz; Thewinelist.co.nz; Regionalwines.co.nz; Greystonewines.co.nz

Two Rivers Convergence Sauvignon Blanc 2021, $25

As the nation’s favourite grape variety, sauvignon blanc will be on the pack list for many Aotearoans this holiday season. And with its intensity paired with elegance, Two Rivers is a superlative example. Powered by a fresh line of mineral-fused grapefruit and lime, its succulent notes of passionfruit and gooseberry are joined by punchy green flavours of nettle and basil. Stockists: Finewinedelivery.co.nz; Thegoodwine.co.nz; Firstglass.co.nz; Pointwines.co.nz; most New World stores

Swift Maraekakaho Hawke's Bay Gamay Noir 2021, $35

Reds best suited to summer tend to be those lower in oak, softer in texture and full of bright fruit, a style that can also be served lightly chilled for added refreshment. The gamay grape, which can make wines akin to lighter versions of those of its relative pinot noir, is perfect for this. Zingy and light-bodied, Swift’s is a lovely example, with its soft, pure and succulent red cherry, strawberry, and raspberry fruit and lively floral lift. Stockists: Matissebar.com; Starwines.co.nz; Caros.co.nz; NH Liquor; Cultwine.co.nz

Fromm Marlborough Riesling Spatlese 2021, $25

Like work and life, riesling is all about balance, something that’s expertly demonstrated in this classic example by Fromm. It’s light and elegant, with delicate apple and nectarine, supported by a shimmering line of minerally acid provides a crisp counterpoise to its sweetness. At just 7 per cent abv, its naturally low alcohol and crispness makes it a great style for summer consumption. Stockists: Frommwinery.co.nz; Liquor Centre Greenhithe; Liquorland Boutique Remuera

Pirathon Silver Label Barossa Valley Shiraz, Australia 2018, $25-26

Robust barbecued flavours call for comparably powerful reds, like this beauty from the Barossa. Rich, concentrated, and full bodied, it’s brimming with ripe boysenberry, blackberry and black plum, with notes of nutmeg spice and toasty oak, wrapped in a plush velvety texture. While undeniably bold, its bright, fragrant and juicy character means it’s not brash. Stockists: Firstglass.co.nz; Caros.co.nz; Blackmarket.co.nz; Regionalwines.co.nz; Workshopwines.co.nz

Yealands Reserve Marlborough Rosé 2020, $23

While rosé can be enjoyed all year round, it’s fresh and light flavours mean it comes into its own in the warmer weather. Yealands Reserve Rosé is a highly appealing example made from a blend of pinot gris and pinot noir. A pretty light pink, its juicy strawberry and raspberry fruit are threaded with honeysuckle florals, in a dry and slippery-textured style. Certified vegan and carbon zero.

Stockists: Countdown and other select supermarkets and liquor retailers; Yealandswinecellar.co.nz

Martin Codax Mara Martin Godello, DO Monterrei, Spain 2019, $25

Go somewhere different with your holiday wines through this gorgeous Godello, a grape indigenous to north-western Iberia. Recent years have witnessed its revival in the cooler northern areas of Spain, where it’s making fresh and minerally examples that can offer great value for money. This is true of this zesty, intense and silky-textured example from Martin Codax, with its tangy drive of grapefruit, green apple, stony character and subtle nuances of almond paste, hay and wax. Stockists: Caros.co.nz; Hamilton Wine Company; Blackmarket.co.nz, Fresh Choice Epsom; Vintners.co.nz

Pakiaka Waiheke Island Syrah 2018, $30

This rare, organically grown Waiheke wine from a tiny coastal vineyard makes the summer selection for its fresh, aromatic profile that delivers delicious drinkability. Made by syrah-loving winemakers, Little Wing’s Gillian and Gareth MacLachlan, its fragrant notes of black pepper, star anise, earth and whiff of woodsmoke infuse its dense but supple and juicy black plum that’s supported by powdery tannins. Stockists: Greatlittlevineyards.com; Starwines.co.nz

Jumping Juice “Sunset” Rosé, Australia 2021, $29

If you’re looking to get a little adventurous with this break’s bottle choices, Jumping Juice’s ultra-aromatic sauvignon blanc, gewurztraminer and syrah blend is worth the leap. As both the red and white varieties have been fermented for a short time with their skins, the Sunset straddles a rosé and orange wine in style. It’s a botanical cocktail of juniper and bitter herbs, rose florals and red berries. Made from biodynamically farmed and certified organic grapes grown in the Adelaide Hills. Stockists: Everydaywine.co.nz; Fineowine.co.nz

Kindeli Piquette 2020, 330ml can $8.50

Refresh with a lower-alcohol option. While not officially a wine, piquettes are made by refermenting grape matter left over from winemaking to create a fresh, spritzy lower-alcohol drink. Kindeli uses organic Nelson sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, riesling, pinot noir, and gewurztraminer pomace and well water for this thirst-quenching example at 6.5 per cent abv. The result is a light and sparkling beverage with a pleasant sour tang that’s reminiscent of mandarin, citrus zest and apricot, cocktail bitters, and a sprinkling of cinnamon and nutmeg. Stockists: Loyaltothesoil.co.nz; Thebeerlibrary.co.nz; Cahns.co.nz