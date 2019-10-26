If you find a few gaps in the slice once you have placed the topping on, that is fine, it will spread as it cooks. Other berries are just as delicious — strawberries are a favourite of mine. This is wonderfully moist, great with a morning coffee or as a wee treat for dessert.

BLUEBERRY BAKEWELL SLICE

Makes 16 slices

Base

180g flour

¼ cup caster sugar

80g butter, softened

3 Tbsp cold water

2 cups blueberries — fresh in season or frozen



Topping

120g butter, softened

120g caster sugar

1 egg

150g ground almonds

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp almond essence

½ cup sliced almonds

Icing sugar, to dust

1. Preheat the oven to 180C and lightly grease a 20 x 30cm tin.

2. Place the flour, sugar and butter into a bowl, working it together until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the water and mix until combined. Press into the base of the tin and bake for 15 minutes. Allow to cool.

3. Sprinkle over the blueberries. For the topping, cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg and beat through, then the almonds, baking powder and almond essence. Spread carefully over the blueberries then sprinkle with almonds. Place into an oven for 30 minutes or until set in the middle. Remove and cool before cutting.

