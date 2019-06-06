Gin adds a glossy edge to this sauteed broccolini. Photo / Babiche Martens

Boozy Broccolini With Ginger, Chilli & Nuts

Trust us, the combination of booze and broccolini is definitely worth a try

By Angela Casley
Friday June 7, 2019

Who would have thought, gin with your vegetables? Be daring and give this a go. You’ll be surprised at the deliciously subtle spike it adds to the greens. Adding an extra splash is optional.

BOOZY BROCCOLINI WITH GINGER, CHILLI & NUTS RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 Tbsp oil
1 tsp sesame oil
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 Tbsp finely sliced ginger
1 red chilli, sliced thinly
8 stalks broccolini
¼ cup gin
1 tsp caster sugar
Salt to season
¼ cup macadamia nuts, smashed

1. In a wok or large frying pan, heat the oil and sesame oil. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli cooking for a few minutes to soften.

2. Slice any thick stalks of broccolini in half, so they are all roughly the same size. Add them to the pan, tossing for a few minutes to soften.

3. Add the gin and sugar, tossing through the broccolini until glossy and the gin has evaporated. Season with salt.

4. Serve hot with a sprinkle of macadamia.

