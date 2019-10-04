Braised Pumpkin, Courgette & Feta Bake With Eggs

Whether you're cooking for one or for a crowd these eggs are perfect. For a group, try baking this braised savoury mix in a large dish and add another egg for each additional guest. Double the mixture as required.

BRAISED PUMPKIN, COURGETTE & FETA BAKE RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 cup chopped pumpkin

1 cup grated kumara

1 courgette grated

½ tsp oregano

1 Tbsp lemon zest

150g feta, crumbled

4 eggs

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin for 5 minutes, then the kumara, courgette and oregano, continuing to cook until softened. Stir through the lemon zest and feta. Spoon the mixture into 4 individual ovenproof dishes.

3. Break an egg into the middle of each and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes until the eggs are just cooked. Garnish with a little parsley and enjoy while hot.

