Serve in individual dishes or bake in one big pan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Braised Pumpkin, Courgette & Feta Bake With Eggs

Feed a little or a lot with this simple brunch recipe

By Angela Casley
Saturday Oct. 5, 2019

Whether you're cooking for one or for a crowd these eggs are perfect. For a group, try baking this braised savoury mix in a large dish and add another egg for each additional guest. Double the mixture as required.

BRAISED PUMPKIN, COURGETTE & FETA BAKE RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 cup chopped pumpkin
1 cup grated kumara
1 courgette grated
½ tsp oregano
1 Tbsp lemon zest
150g feta, crumbled
4 eggs
½ cup chopped Italian parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin for 5 minutes, then the kumara, courgette and oregano, continuing to cook until softened. Stir through the lemon zest and feta. Spoon the mixture into 4 individual ovenproof dishes.

3. Break an egg into the middle of each and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes until the eggs are just cooked. Garnish with a little parsley and enjoy while hot.

