These buns are best served fresh from the oven. Photo / Babiche Martens

Brioche Buns With Chocolate, Almond & Figs

These buttery brioche buns offer a true taste of comfort food

By Angela Casley
Friday April 3, 2020

These brioche buns, with chocolate, cinnamon and figs, are best served straight from the oven; as if you could wait any longer anyway.

BRIOCHE BUNS WITH CHOCOLATE, ALMOND & FIGS RECIPE
Makes 12

Dough
2 tsp dry yeast
1 tsp sugar
¼ cup warm water
½ cup milk
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
2 Tbsp coconut oil
3 cups plain flour
1 tsp cinnamon

Filling
100g softened butter
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
1 ½ cup roasted almonds, chopped finely
½ cup chopped dry figs
½ cup brown sugar
1 Tbsp cocoa
1 tsp cinnamon
½ cup chopped chocolate bits
1 egg, to brush tops

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12 muffin tin tray and line bases with a round of baking paper.

2. Combine the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the warm water. Leave to sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until it is frothy.

3. In the large bowl of a kitchen mixer place the milk, sugar, egg and coconut oil and yeast mixture and beat until well combined. Slowly add the flour and cinnamon to form a soft dough. If you're not using a dough hook you may need to do the last bit by hand. Knead for 2 minutes on a lightly floured bench. Add a little extra flour if the dough is sticky. Put it into a clean, lightly oiled bowl and place in a warm spot for an hour until doubled in size.

4. Combine butter and vanilla paste in a small bowl. In another bowl mix the nuts, figs, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and chocolate.

5. Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench to a 30 x 40cm rectangle. Spread over the softened butter mixture, leaving a 2cm border. Sprinkle the nut mixture gently on top, pressing in to the dough.

6. Roll into a log starting with the long side. Slice into 12 even-sized pieces. Place these in the muffin tin, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 45 minutes until risen.

7. Brush the top with a little egg. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Leave to sit for a few minutes before enjoying warm.

